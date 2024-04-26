The sports category has moved to a new website.

Simple ways to purchase Airtel airtime from M-PESA

Amos Robi

These ways allow you to purchase airtime without having to visit an airtime vendor

A man using his phone
A man using his phone

Many Kenyan mobile phone users opt for the convenience and flexibility of multiple SIM cards from different service providers.

With Safaricom and Airtel dominating the market, subscribers often find themselves juggling between these two networks to meet their communication needs.

While Safaricom's M-PESA platform has revolutionised mobile money transfers, including cross-network transactions, purchasing airtime across networks remains a common necessity.

In this guide, we'll explore two simple methods for purchasing Safaricom airtime from M-Pesa and Airtel Money, ensuring seamless connectivity for Kenyan mobile users.

Kenyan on a mobile phone
Kenyan on a mobile phone

READ: 2 ways to check your Fuliza limit & factors that increase & decrease it

With M-Pesa's widespread popularity and accessibility, buying Safaricom airtime is a breeze.

Follow these straightforward steps to recharge your Safaricom line from your M-Pesa account:

  1. Go to the M-Pesa Menu on your mobile phone.
  2. Select "Pay Bill" from the menu options.
  3. Enter the Business No. as 220220.
  4. Input your Airtel Mobile number in the Account No. field, following the format AIRTXXXXXX (where XXXXXX is your Airtel Mobile number).
  5. Specify the amount of airtime you wish to purchase.
  6. Enter your M-Pesa PIN to confirm the transaction and send.
A man using two phones
A man using two phones

READ: Step by step guide on 2 ways you can easily check your M-PESA statement

Airtel subscribers can also conveniently purchase Safaricom airtime directly from their Airtel Money wallets.

Here's a step-by-step guide to completing the transaction:

  1. Access the Airtel Money Menu on your mobile device.
  2. Select "Make Payments" from the menu options.
  3. Choose the "Pay Bill" option, followed by "Other."
  4. Enter "Pesapal" as the Business Name and press OK.
  5. Input the amount of airtime you intend to buy.
  6. Confirm the transaction by entering your Airtel Money PIN.
  7. Under the Reference field, enter your Safaricom number.
  8. Press OK to finalise the transaction.

Besides airtime, you can also easily send money from your M-Pesa to an Airtel registered line.

To send money from MPESA to your Airtel Money wallet, follow these steps:

A lady on her phone
A lady on her phone

READ: How to create Safaricom M-PESA till number for your business, church, chama & more

  1. Dial *334# from your M-Pesa registered phone.
  2. Select “Send Money” from the menu.
  3. Choose “Send to any other Network.”
  4. Enter the Airtel mobile number (or other network user’s number).
  5. Enter the amount you want to send.
  6. Enter your M-Pesa PIN to confirm the transaction.
  7. Review and confirm the details, then complete the transaction.
Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

