Simple ways to purchase Airtel airtime from M-PESA

With Safaricom and Airtel dominating the market, subscribers often find themselves juggling between these two networks to meet their communication needs.

While Safaricom's M-PESA platform has revolutionised mobile money transfers, including cross-network transactions, purchasing airtime across networks remains a common necessity.

In this guide, we'll explore two simple methods for purchasing Safaricom airtime from M-Pesa and Airtel Money, ensuring seamless connectivity for Kenyan mobile users.

Purchasing Safaricom airtime from M-Pesa

With M-Pesa's widespread popularity and accessibility, buying Safaricom airtime is a breeze.

Follow these straightforward steps to recharge your Safaricom line from your M-Pesa account:

Go to the M-Pesa Menu on your mobile phone. Select "Pay Bill" from the menu options. Enter the Business No. as 220220. Input your Airtel Mobile number in the Account No. field, following the format AIRTXXXXXX (where XXXXXX is your Airtel Mobile number). Specify the amount of airtime you wish to purchase. Enter your M-Pesa PIN to confirm the transaction and send.

Purchasing Safaricom Airtime from Airtel Money

Airtel subscribers can also conveniently purchase Safaricom airtime directly from their Airtel Money wallets.

Here's a step-by-step guide to completing the transaction:

Access the Airtel Money Menu on your mobile device. Select "Make Payments" from the menu options. Choose the "Pay Bill" option, followed by "Other." Enter "Pesapal" as the Business Name and press OK. Input the amount of airtime you intend to buy. Confirm the transaction by entering your Airtel Money PIN. Under the Reference field, enter your Safaricom number. Press OK to finalise the transaction.

Sending money from Airtel to Safaricom

Besides airtime, you can also easily send money from your M-Pesa to an Airtel registered line.

To send money from MPESA to your Airtel Money wallet, follow these steps:

