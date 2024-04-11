However, there are transaction charges involved, these fees can vary depending on the amount being transacted and the type of service being used, such as person-to-person transfers, withdrawals, or bill payments.

Understanding the structure and impact of M-PESA transaction charges is essential for users to maximize their financial resources and make informed decisions about their transactions.

Below is a table showing the M-PESA transaction charges for 2024 for Transfers, Pochi la Biashara, Till number, Pay Bill & withdrawals.

2024 M-PESA charges: Transfers, Pochi la Biashara, Till number, Pay Bill & withdrawals

Besides mobile to mobile, there is the option for ATM withdrawals which has a different set of charges.

Some services offered on the platform such as balance inquiry also have their charges most of which are free.

ATM charges for M-PESA withdrawals 2024

To enhance the security and efficiency of its services the platform has set clear transaction limits.

The maximum account balance a user can hold at any given time is capped at Sh500,000.

To accommodate significant transactions while promoting responsible usage, M-PESA has also established a maximum daily transaction value of Sh500,000. However, users should note that for a single transaction, the limit is Sh250,000.

To make withdrawals at M-PESA agent outlets, the service stipulates that transactions cannot be less than Sh50, ensuring that agents can manage their liquidity.

Additionally, in the case of a transaction mishap, users can swiftly initiate a self-reversal by sending the transaction confirmation to 456.

M-PESA also emphasises that direct deposits into another customer’s account must be transacted digitally, as agent outlets cannot facilitate this.

Sending money to unregistered M-PESA users

Safaricom in February 2024 discontinued the sending of money to other unregistered users.