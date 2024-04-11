The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  domestic

2024 M-PESA charges: Transfers, Pochi la Biashara, Till number, Pay Bill & withdrawals

Amos Robi

M-PESA transaction fees are regularly updated, so it's essential to stay informed about the latest charges.

M-PESA shops
M-PESA shops

M-PESA offers a fast, convenient, and secure method for sending and receiving money, paying bills, and even accessing loans.

Recommended articles

However, there are transaction charges involved, these fees can vary depending on the amount being transacted and the type of service being used, such as person-to-person transfers, withdrawals, or bill payments.

Understanding the structure and impact of M-PESA transaction charges is essential for users to maximize their financial resources and make informed decisions about their transactions.

Below is a table showing the M-PESA transaction charges for 2024 for Transfers, Pochi la Biashara, Till number, Pay Bill & withdrawals.

ADVERTISEMENT
A table showing MPESA transaction charges for 2024
A table showing MPESA transaction charges for 2024 A table showing MPESA transaction charges for 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Safaricom gets greenlight to raise M-Pesa limits

Besides mobile to mobile, there is the option for ATM withdrawals which has a different set of charges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some services offered on the platform such as balance inquiry also have their charges most of which are free.

ATM charges for MPESA transactions
ATM charges for MPESA transactions ATM charges for MPESA transactions Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Peter Ndegwa reveals strategy used by big companies when hiring top executives

To enhance the security and efficiency of its services the platform has set clear transaction limits.

ADVERTISEMENT

The maximum account balance a user can hold at any given time is capped at Sh500,000.

To accommodate significant transactions while promoting responsible usage, M-PESA has also established a maximum daily transaction value of Sh500,000. However, users should note that for a single transaction, the limit is Sh250,000.

To make withdrawals at M-PESA agent outlets, the service stipulates that transactions cannot be less than Sh50, ensuring that agents can manage their liquidity.

Additionally, in the case of a transaction mishap, users can swiftly initiate a self-reversal by sending the transaction confirmation to 456.

M-PESA also emphasises that direct deposits into another customer’s account must be transacted digitally, as agent outlets cannot facilitate this.

ADVERTISEMENT
Lipa na mpesa till
Lipa na mpesa till Lipa na mpesa till Pulse Live Kenya

READ: How to create Safaricom M-PESA till number for your business, church, chama & more

Safaricom in February 2024 discontinued the sending of money to other unregistered users.

Previously, it was possible to send money to unregistered users. They would then receive a voucher message that they would use to claim their money at any M-PESA agent within 7 days.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenya Power announces countrywide delay in tokens, bill payments

Simple steps to check your KPLC bill online, via email or via SMS or USSD code

EPRA announces Sh19.19 drop in price of Diesel, Sh9.54 drop for Petrol

EPRA reveals top 10 petroleum companies in Kenya as demand for fuel drops

Bank of Kigali closes Representative Office in Nairobi

Rwanda's largest bank pulls marketing & liaison office from Kenya

M-PESA shops

2024 M-PESA charges: Transfers, Pochi la Biashara, Till number, Pay Bill & withdrawals