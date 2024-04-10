How to check your CRB status via app, SMS and online

Whether you're applying for a loan, a credit card, or even seeking employment, your CRB status plays a significant role in determining your eligibility and credibility.

Fortunately, checking your CRB status has become more accessible with the advancement of technology.

In this article, we'll explore the various methods available for Kenyans to check their CRB status, including through mobile apps, SMS, and online platforms.

ADVERTISEMENT

By following these simple steps, you can stay informed about your financial standing and take proactive measures to improve your creditworthiness.

1. Mobile app

Download the relevant CRB app from your smartphone's app store (e.g., TransUnion Nipashe, Metropol Crystobol, CreditInfo). Install and open the app on your device. Sign in or create an account if you're a new user. Navigate to the section that allows you to check your CRB status. Follow the prompts and provide the required information, such as your ID number or phone number. Submit your request, and your CRB status will be displayed on the app or via SMS.

Pulse Live Kenya

2. SMS

ADVERTISEMENT

Open the messaging app on your mobile phone. Compose a new message. Depending on the CRB you want to check with, type the relevant shortcode (e.g., 21272 for TransUnion, 21272 for Metropol, 43332 for CreditInfo). In the message body, type "STATUS" followed by your ID number (e.g., STATUS 12345678). Send the message to the shortcode. You will receive a response via SMS shortly, indicating your CRB status.

3. Online

Visit the website of the CRB you want to check with (e.g., TransUnion Kenya, Metropol CRB, CreditInfo). Look for the option to check your CRB status online. Click on the link and follow the instructions provided. Enter your personal details, such as your ID number and other required information. Submit your request, and your CRB status will be displayed on the website.

It's important to note that some CRB services may require you to register or create an account before you can check your status.