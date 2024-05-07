The sports category has moved to a new website.

Simple steps to divert phone calls on your Safaricom line

Amos Robi

By following the simple steps outlined in this guide, you can easily divert calls to ensure that you're always reachable even when busy

Businessman-talking-phone

In today's fast-paced world, staying connected is more important than ever. Whether you're in a meeting, driving, or simply unavailable to answer your phone, call diversion offers a convenient solution to ensure you never miss an important call.

If you're a Safaricom subscriber in Kenya, you can easily divert calls to another number using your mobile device.

In this guide, we'll walk you through the simple steps to divert calls via Safaricom.

Call diversion, also known as call forwarding, allows you to redirect incoming calls to another phone number of your choice.

This feature comes in handy when you're unable to answer your phone or wish to route calls to a different device.

A man talking on phone Pulse Live Kenya

  • Dial *21 followed by the destination number# and press the call button.
  • Example: To divert calls to 0712345678, dial **21*0712345678# and press call.
  • You will receive a confirmation message once call diversion is activated.
  • Dial *67 followed by the destination number# and press the call button.
  • Example: To divert calls to 0712345678 when your phone is busy, dial **0712345678# and press call.
  • You will receive a confirmation message confirming call diversion activation.
  • Dial *61 followed by the destination number# and press the call button.
  • Example: To divert calls to 0712345678 when you don't answer, dial **61*0712345678# and press call.
  • You'll receive a confirmation message once the call diversion is successfully set up.
  • Dial *62 followed by the destination number# and press the call button.
  • Example: To divert calls to 0712345678 when your phone is unreachable, dial **62*0712345678# and press call.
  • You'll receive a confirmation message confirming call diversion activation.
A man using two phones Pulse Live Kenya

To check the status of call diversion on your Safaricom line:

  • Dial **#21# and press the call button to check if all calls are being diverted.
  • Dial **#67# to check if calls are being diverted when your phone is busy.
  • Dial **#61# to check if calls are being diverted when unanswered.
  • Dial **#62# to check if calls are being diverted when your phone is unreachable.

If you wish to cancel call diversion on your Safaricom line:

  • Dial ##21# to cancel all call diversions.
  • Dial ##67# to cancel call diversion when your phone is busy.
  • Dial ##61# to cancel call diversion when unanswered.
  • Dial ##62# to cancel call diversion when your phone is unreachable.
Businessman-talking-phone Pulse Live Kenya

  1. Open Phone Settings: Navigate to the settings menu on your phone. This might be accessed through the settings icon on your home screen or in your apps menu.
  2. Find Call Settings: Look for the 'Call settings' or 'Phone settings' option. This might be located under the 'Connections,' "Network & Internet,' or 'Wireless & Networks' section, depending on your device.
  3. Call Diversion/Call Forwarding: Once in the call settings menu, find the option for 'Call Diversion,' 'Call Forwarding,' or a similar name. It might be located within the "Voice Call' or 'Calls' settings.
  4. Choose Diversion Type: Select the type of call diversion you want to set up. There are typically options like 'Divert when busy,' 'Divert when unanswered,' and 'Divert when unreachable.'
  5. Enter Divert Number: Enter the phone number you want to divert calls to. Make sure to enter it correctly to avoid any issues.
  6. Save Settings: Once you've entered the divert number, save your settings. Your phone should now divert calls according to the options you've selected.
Note:These steps might vary slightly depending on your phone's make and model, as well as the version of its operating system.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

