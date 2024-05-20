4 reasons you may need a CRB clearance certificate & how to get it

In Kenya, a Certificate of Clearance from the Credit Reference Bureau (CRB) is an essential document for various financial and employment purposes.

Whether you're looking to secure a loan, apply for a job, or just ensure your credit status is clean, understanding the process and importance of obtaining CRB clearance is crucial.

Here’s a detailed guide on how to get your CRB clearance, why you might need it, and the costs involved.

What is CRB clearance?

A CRB clearance certificate is an official document issued by a Credit Reference Bureau that indicates your credit history status. It shows whether you have any outstanding debts or if you've defaulted on loans.

The Central Bank of Kenya licenses CRBs to collect, manage and distribute credit information.

CRB collects data on loans issued by the lenders and creates credit reports of the borrower based on the current and past loans.

In Kenya, three CRB agents are licensed for operation, which are regulated by the Central Bank of Kenya: Trans Union, Metropol, and Creditnfo.

A CRB clearance certificate from any of the agents affirms your creditworthiness to the potential lenders.

Why you may need a CRB clearance

Loan applications: Banks and financial institutions require a CRB clearance certificate to assess your creditworthiness before approving loans. A positive credit report increases your chances of getting a loan. Employment: Some employers, especially in the financial sector, require CRB clearance certificates as part of their hiring process to ensure candidates have a good financial standing. Business partnerships: Potential business partners may request your CRB clearance to evaluate your financial reliability. Insurance: Certain insurance companies might request a CRB clearance to gauge the risk of insuring you.

How to get CRB clearance from Trans Union

Register and pay a total of Sh50 to PayBill number 212121. ... To get a certificate from this bureau pay Sh2200 to Paybill number 212121. Forward the M-pesa transaction message to e-mail-cert@transunion.co.ke. You will get an email with your clearance certificate or a credit status certificate

How to get CRB clearance from Credit Info

Visit the Credit site and click on the personal clearance certificate tab Fill in the form and pay the required fee of Sh2200 An email will be sent back to you with your certificate

You will get a clearance certificate if you do not have a negative listing on your credit report. If you have a negative listing on your credit report, you will be issued a credit status certificate.

How to get CRB clearance from Metropol

