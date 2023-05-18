Empowering creatives: HustleSasa receives Sh12M funding for new Digital Incubator

The initiative, named 'Turning Passions into Livelihood,' aims to equip young creators across the country with the necessary tools, resources, networks, and knowledge to monetize their passions.

The program kicks off with a 7-week period where participants will attend business and marketing masterclasses facilitated by industry experts, including Artists Rights Africa, Olivia Ambani, and Tetu Shani.

The curriculum covers a wide range of topics such as financial literacy, budgeting, community building, integrated marketing communications, the future of art (including cryptocurrency and NFTs), and mental health.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the learning sessions, participants will spend 2 weeks getting familiar with the HustleSasa mobile app.

The company's CRM Team will provide guidance on utilizing the platform's features effectively, while also offering graphic design and product photography support.

This assistance will enable creators to develop professional websites that seamlessly connect with their target audiences, facilitating streamlined sales processes.

HustleSasa core team during the company's official launch in Nov 2021 at Nairobi Street Kitchen Photo courtesy KG Brian Pulse Live Kenya

With four cohorts consisting of 250 participants each, a total of 1,000 creatives from various fields such as music, dance, writing, culinary arts, beauty, photography, and more will benefit from the program by December 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unlike other initiatives with smaller cohort sizes and specific focus areas, this incubator embraces a wide range of creative roles, ensuring inclusivity and diversity within the program.

Importantly, all participants will join the HustleSasa mobile app, ensuring continued support and opportunities even after the program concludes. The platform regularly organizes community initiatives, including event financing and networking gatherings, providing ongoing support and collaboration for app users.

The program's consortium partner, The Alchemist, recognizes the value of supporting local artists and contributing to Kenya's creative scene. The culmination of the incubator will be a grand showcase held in December 2023 at The Alchemist venue. The event will allow the public to interact with 100 participant brands and enjoy a live concert featuring local musicians.

Panellists during the launch of Hustle sasa Pulse Live Kenya

Peng Chen, Co-Founder & CEO of HustleSasa, expressed the company's commitment to nurturing the dreams of creatives.

ADVERTISEMENT