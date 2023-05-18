The sports category has moved to a new website.

Empowering creatives: HustleSasa receives Sh12M funding for new Digital Incubator

Amos Robi

The 9-month project will provide participants with masterclasses and onboarding onto the HustleSasa app, enabling them to successfully manage their businesses online.

HustleSasa Co-Founders pose for a photo with Creative Co-Founders, Sauti Sol, and other creatives during the company's official launch in Nov 2021 at Nairobi Street Kitchen Photo courtesy KG Brian
HustleSasa Co-Founders pose for a photo with Creative Co-Founders, Sauti Sol, and other creatives during the company's official launch in Nov 2021 at Nairobi Street Kitchen Photo courtesy KG Brian

HustleSasa, a leading mobile app for creators in Kenya, has announced the opening of applications for its upskilling and digitization incubator program.

The initiative, named 'Turning Passions into Livelihood,' aims to equip young creators across the country with the necessary tools, resources, networks, and knowledge to monetize their passions.

The program kicks off with a 7-week period where participants will attend business and marketing masterclasses facilitated by industry experts, including Artists Rights Africa, Olivia Ambani, and Tetu Shani.

The curriculum covers a wide range of topics such as financial literacy, budgeting, community building, integrated marketing communications, the future of art (including cryptocurrency and NFTs), and mental health.

Following the learning sessions, participants will spend 2 weeks getting familiar with the HustleSasa mobile app.

The company's CRM Team will provide guidance on utilizing the platform's features effectively, while also offering graphic design and product photography support.

This assistance will enable creators to develop professional websites that seamlessly connect with their target audiences, facilitating streamlined sales processes.

HustleSasa core team during the company's official launch in Nov 2021 at Nairobi Street Kitchen Photo courtesy KG Brian
HustleSasa core team during the company's official launch in Nov 2021 at Nairobi Street Kitchen Photo courtesy KG Brian

With four cohorts consisting of 250 participants each, a total of 1,000 creatives from various fields such as music, dance, writing, culinary arts, beauty, photography, and more will benefit from the program by December 2023.

Unlike other initiatives with smaller cohort sizes and specific focus areas, this incubator embraces a wide range of creative roles, ensuring inclusivity and diversity within the program.

Importantly, all participants will join the HustleSasa mobile app, ensuring continued support and opportunities even after the program concludes. The platform regularly organizes community initiatives, including event financing and networking gatherings, providing ongoing support and collaboration for app users.

The program's consortium partner, The Alchemist, recognizes the value of supporting local artists and contributing to Kenya's creative scene. The culmination of the incubator will be a grand showcase held in December 2023 at The Alchemist venue. The event will allow the public to interact with 100 participant brands and enjoy a live concert featuring local musicians.

Panellists during the launch of Hustle sasa
Panellists during the launch of Hustle sasa

Peng Chen, Co-Founder & CEO of HustleSasa, expressed the company's commitment to nurturing the dreams of creatives.

Applications for the first cohort of the 'Turning Passions Into Livelihood' program are now open, offering aspiring creators a chance to benefit from this unique opportunity.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

