Gov't plan to exempt Kenyans earning below Sh45,000 from PAYE tax [Explainer]

This means that the government intends to increase the amount of money that Kenyans can earn each month without having to pay income tax, increasing disposable income for many workers.

The Current Situation

As of now, employees earning Sh24,000 or less per month are exempt from paying income tax.

However, only a fraction of the working population benefits from this threshold, with those in the formal payroll sector contributing significantly to the country’s tax revenues.

Personal Income Tax Breakdown

PAYE: In 2023, employees on the PAYE (Pay As You Earn) system contributed a total of Sh495 billion in taxes. This group comprises only 15.69% of the tax-paying population.

Informal Sector: The remaining 85% of the economy, including self-employed professionals and those in the informal sector, contributed only Sh15 billion in taxes in 2023. The government's challenge is ensuring these groups also contribute their fair share.

David Ndii, Chairperson of the President's Council of Economic Advisors, has been vocal about this issue, challenging the notion that individuals in the informal sector don’t earn enough to be taxed.

He prefers to refer to this group as the MSME economy, highlighting the significant, though often invisible, economic activity taking place in this space.

Sector contribution to income tax shows 3 million salaried Kenyans contributed Sh495 billion PAYE in 2023 while 16 million Kenyans in the informal & MSME sector contributed Sh15 billion in income tax Pulse Live Kenya

Road map to lowering tax rates

David Ndii on Wednesday while speaking at the 2024 NCBA Economic Forum, stressed the importance of a fairer tax system, one that would ensure people in all sectors of the economy contribute to the national coffers, not just those in formal employment.

The government aims to close the existing tax gap, where formal employees bear most of the burden, while a large segment of self-employed professionals and informal sector workers are under-taxed.

According to Ndii, the goal is not just to relieve pressure on lower-income earners but to bring about a fairer system that aligns tax contributions with the realities of today’s economy.

Watch David Ndii explaining the plan to raise income threshold for PAYE tax exemption below:

Most of Kenya's economic activities happen in the informal sector

Acknowledging the growth of Kenya’s digital and financial ecosystems, he pointed out that the current tax system doesn’t capture all income generated in the informal and MSME sectors, which is where most of the country’s economic activity is happening.

For example, consider the financial services sector: banks have outsourced many of their operations to mobile banking agents.

President William Ruto meeting officials from Treasury and Central Bank and President's Council of Economic Advisors State House Nairobi. Pulse Live Kenya

While bank tellers are officially employed and pay taxes, mobile banking agents, who perform similar duties, often don’t pay taxes because they’re not on formal payrolls. This disparity, Ndii argues, is unsustainable.

The government’s larger goal is to make tax collection more transparent and efficient through the use of technology.

Using AI for tax assessment

Ndii envisions a system where 90% of taxes are assessed automatically using algorithms and AI.

This would eliminate the need for manual assessments, reducing human discretion and improving fairness.

In the coming years, he anticipates that taxpayers would simply receive their tax returns based on their digital transaction data, with the option to dispute or accept the calculated tax liability.

With the increasing digitisation of financial transactions, this system could become a reality, making tax compliance easier and more equitable for all sectors of the economy.

A KRA Revenue Service Assistant RSA attending to a businessman in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

Potential Impact on Taxpayers

While some might resist the changes, especially those in the informal sector who fear increased scrutiny, Ndii emphasised that the goal is to relieve the burden on salaried workers who currently shoulder most of the tax load.

"So, there will be a lot of squealing, as expected, but we really hope that those who have been carrying a disproportionate share of taxes will step forward and recognise this as a positive development. The purpose isn't just to fund the essential needs of our economy, but also to ease the tax burden," Ndii said.

The introduction of the new tax brackets could lead to increased tax relief for middle- and lower-income workers.

By narrowing the income tax yield gap and ensuring that all sectors contribute fairly, the government hopes to create a more balanced and sustainable tax system that benefits all Kenyans.