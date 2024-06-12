Kenya Power sets deadline for mandatory update of prepaid metres [How to update]

This effort is to ensure the meters comply with the Standard Transfer Specification (STS), a global protocol for transferring tokens to prepaid meters.

The deadline for this update is August 31, 2024. If prepaid meters are not updated by then, they will stop accepting tokens.

Kenya Power CEO & MD Joseph Sigor speaks during the launch of the Update Token Metre Yako campaign on June 12, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Token Metre Yako

The 'Update Token Meter Yako' campaign aims to inform customers about the update process.

Kenya Power is using various communication channels to make sure customers understand how to update their meters.

Customers will receive two codes via SMS when they purchase tokens: a Reset Code and an Update Code.

These codes are needed to update the meters, and the process is free for customers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya Power CEO & MD Joseph Sigor explained that customers should key in the codes in this order;

Enter reset code Enter update code Token number

Kenya Power is also monitoring the update process to resolve any issues quickly.

They are working with stakeholders and consumer organisations to ensure transparency and accountability.

A demonstration on how to update a Kenya Power prepaid token metre Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

This initiative aims to maintain reliable and efficient electricity services for all customers.

Kenya Power's General Manager of Commercial Services & Sales, Engineer Rosemary Oduor, announced that the meter update initiative will be a progressive exercise focused on empowering and educating customers.

She emphasised that the update is completely free, assuring that no customer will have to pay anything to update their prepaid meters.

Why Kenya Power is joining the world in upgrading prepaid metres

ADVERTISEMENT

The Standard Transfer Specification (STS) is a global standard used for prepaid electricity meters.

It ensures that the tokens you buy to top up your electricity are secure and can work with any compatible meter.

This standard makes the process of buying and using electricity tokens straightforward and safe.

For Kenya Power, STS ensures that all tokens purchased are valid and work seamlessly with the millions of prepaid meters installed across the country.

When a meter accepts a token, it stores the token ID (TID) to prevent the same token being accepted more than once.

ADVERTISEMENT