RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  domestic

Kenya sets sights on becoming Africa's leading meetings, conferences destination

Amos Robi

Kenya is looking to strengthen its position in the global Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) industry.

Speakers at the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) Stakeholder Forum held at the KICC
The Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on Wednesday September 25, hosted the inaugural Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) Stakeholder Forum, drawing together key industry players to strategise on positioning Kenya at the forefront of Africa’s MICE industry.

The event marks a significant effort in propelling Kenya’s MICE sector as a key driver of economic growth and international recognition.

In his opening remarks, KICC CEO James Mwaura stressed the vital role of tourism in Kenya’s economy, singling out the MICE sector as a cornerstone for growth.

He highlighted how a well-developed MICE industry not only attracts international events but also stimulates local businesses and generates employment opportunities.

He urged the private sector to contribute to creating forward-looking strategies that adapt to the ever-evolving MICE landscape.

Gregg Talley, CEO of Talley Management Group, with over 42 years of experience in MICE sales and bidding, advocated for a comprehensive strategy to guide Kenya’s policymakers.

He emphasised the establishment of a convention bureau as a critical step for Kenya to bid more competitively for global events.

Speaking virtually, Frank Murangwa, Africa Regional Director at the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA), called on delegates to expand Kenya’s membership in global MICE associations like ICCA, which could enhance the country’s market presence.

“Africa hosted only 371 meetings out of 10,000 global meetings last year, with South Africa leading, followed by Rwanda and Kenya,” he said, encouraging Kenya to increase its participation to secure a larger share of the global MICE market.

During a panel moderated by MICE Ambassador Jeffers Miruka, infrastructure and capacity emerged as key themes.

Lydia Kimani, Marketing Manager at Sawela Lodges, emphasised the need to build capacity and embrace hybrid events, lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She raised concerns about infrastructure, particularly at ports of entry, and stressed the need for proactive measures to address emerging health issues.

PrideInn CEO Hasnain Noorani echoed these sentiments, praising the Nairobi Expressway as a transformative development for the industry.

However, he stressed the need for realistic bids and expanding capacity beyond Nairobi to fully unlock Kenya’s MICE potential.

Concluding the forum, Mr Mwaura encouraged stakeholders to join international associations and leverage data and technology to enhance Kenya’s MICE capabilities.

He pointed to Kenya’s favourable climate, democratic environment, and advanced medical infrastructure as key advantages.

