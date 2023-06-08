Kenya to host premier tourism investment forum

The event will take place from June 12 to 14, at the Radisson Blu Hotel Nairobi Upper Hill and is set to attract more than 600 delegates from over 40 countries.

With 75 industry speakers in attendance, the forum aims to drive investment in tourism, infrastructure, and hotel development across the African continent.

The upcoming conference has garnered significant attention, with stakeholders from various sectors eagerly anticipating the opportunity to discuss and strategize ways to ensure mutual recovery, growth, and development of tourism businesses on the continent.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Peninah Malonza, expressed her enthusiasm for hosting this influential event noting that the event will open doors for the hospitality sector.

"This forum brings together stakeholders from across the region and beyond. It will help us build capacity in our hospitality sector, especially in light of the new opportunities unlocked by various travel reform," Malonza said.

Pulse Live Kenya

Kenya, known for its remarkable tourism potential, is determined to become Africa's premier destination for business events. By hosting AHIF, the country aims to showcase its commitment to driving sustainable investments and the development of the hospitality sector.

The conference will cover a wide range of crucial agendas, including global risks influencing Africa's hospitality sector, achieving net-zero targets, alternative accommodation trends, financing the future of hospitality in Africa, and navigating hotel development challenges and opportunities.

John Chirchir, Acting CEO of the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB), emphasized the significance of hosting this conference, stating that it would place Kenya as a go to destination for tourists in the region.

"This event will not only help us showcase the best of our hospitality industry but also build strong partnerships to boost our competitiveness in the region and position us as a top-of-mind investment destination," Chirchir stated.

John Chirchir, Acting CEO of the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) Pulse Live Kenya

Kenya has been recognized globally as a tourism hotspot with vast potential for growth and investment, and AHIF provides an ideal platform to enhance the destination's profile and attract new investment.