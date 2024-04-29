The sports category has moved to a new website.

Stage set as Kenya prepares to host African data protection conference [DETAILS]

Miriam Mwende

Kenya will further reinforce its reputation as Africa's Silicon Savannah by hosting African data protection authorities at the #NADPAConference24.

Data Commissioner Immaculate Kassait during an engagement with the press in Nairobi on April 29, 2024
  • 9th NADPA AGM to be held in Kenya after winning hosting bid in 2023
  • Regional data governance and AI revolution to highlight #NADPAConference24
  • Data Commissioner Immaculate Kassait urges media to participate at the 2024 NADPA conference

The Office of The Data Protection Commissioner, and the Ministry of Information, Communication and the Digital Economy, will host more than 20 African data authorities in a conference slated for May 4th to May 9th, 2024.

The Network of African Data Protection Authorities (NADPA) will be hosting its ninth Annual General Meeting (AGM) along with a conference on data protection at the Windsor Golf Hotel where more than 500 delegates are confirmed to attend.

The theme for the 2024 NADPA- RADPD conference is "Promoting regional data governance for Digital transformation".

ADVERTISEMENT

In a briefing with the press on Monday, MoIC & DE Principal Secretary Eng John Tanui emphasised that the meeting will be pivotal for knowledge exchange and sharing of experiences among African data protection authorities.

"It is barely a week since we hosted the Connected Summit and we are glad to host another global conference, the 9th AGM in Kenya presents a unique opportunity to showcase Kenya's unwavering dedication to data protection and its position as a Silicon Savannah.

Secretary, ICT - Security and Audit Control Emmanuel Kimeu delivers PS John Tanui's remarks in Nairobi on April 29, 2024 ahead of the 9th NADPA AGM and Conference
"Participants can look forward to delving into the nuances of data protection trends across various African countries, gaining insights into best practices, and fostering partnerships to advance data protection initiatives on the continent,” read the PS's statement delivered by Secretary, ICT - Security and Audit Control Emmanuel Kimeu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya's Data Commissioner Immaculate Kassait emphasised the role of media in helping to educate and engage the general public on data protection within the country and in territories abroad.

“We extend a cordial invitation for you to attend the NADPA Conference encouraging your active participation especially during the plenary sessions. Your ability to effectively disseminate information and educate the public on data protection issues makes their participation essential in advancing the cause of data privacy,” she said.

Data Commissioner Immaculate Kassait and Deputy Commissioner Oscar Otieno during an engagement with the press in Nairobi on April 29, 2024
She also highlighted key milestones crossed by her office since it was operationalised in 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ODPC registered 5,195 data-handling entities licensed to operate in Kenya and received a total of 5,315 complaints since the enactment of the Data Protection Act in 2019.

So far, the Office has issued 106 determinations on the complaints received as well as 60 enforcement notices and nine penalties.

Data Commissioner Immaculate Kassait together with representatives from the ODPC and Ministry of Information, Communication and the Digital Economy during an engagement with the press in Nairobi on April 29, 2024
Commissioner Kassait, representing Kenya, also serves as the First Vice-President of the NADPA- RADPD Council after being elected to the post at the 8th AGM, effective August 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Niger holds the Presidency while Angola holds the position of 2nd Vice-President

NADPA was established in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso in September 2016 and serves as a unifying platform for African privacy and data protection authorities from different regions.

The organisation aims to facilitate exchanges and cooperation among its members while amplifying Africa's voice in global data protection discussions.

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists

