RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  domestic

6 lessons from Dr Naph Macharia on transition from employment to entrepreneurship

Amos Robi

Dr Naph Macharia is a dental practitioner whose work has earned him recognition on social media and has shared his journey from employment to entrepreneurship

Dr Naph Macharia
Dr Naph Macharia
  • Dr. Naph Macharia transitioned from employment to entrepreneurship and shared his journey on the 'Financially Incorrect' podcast
  • Dr. Macharia utilised social media to market his skills and services, building a strong online presence that contributed to the success of his business
  • Effective debt management played a crucial role in enabling Dr. Macharia to run his business without the fear of asset repossession

Transitioning from a stable job to the unpredictable world of entrepreneurship is a daunting journey that requires careful planning, resilience, and strategic thinking.

Dr. Naphtali Macharia, a renowned Kenyan dental clinician, has successfully made this leap and has shared invaluable insights on the 'Financially Incorrect' podcast.

His journey from employment to entrepreneurship provides a roadmap for aspiring entrepreneurs. Here are the key lessons he learned along the way:

According to Dr Macharia, leaving employment for entrepreneurship is a decision that needs to be well thought out and requires psychological and financial preparedness.

Dr Macharia made a mistake by leaving prematurely, as he was inadequately prepared. Although he eventually got back on his feet, he learned that he should have been better prepared.

Dr Naph Macharia on his last day of employment
Dr Naph Macharia on his last day of employment
One of the major lessons that emerged from Dr Macharia is the importance of managing debt effectively.

To start his clinic, Dr Macharia approached a bank that gave him a loan to start his business, despite him already servicing another loan.

Dr Macharia said effective debt management has enabled him to run his business without the fear of the bank repossessing his assets. While debt can be a tool for growth, it can also become a significant burden if not handled properly.

By managing debt wisely, Dr Macharia was able to maintain financial stability, which was crucial during the early stages of his business.

Social media played a pivotal role in Dr Macharia’s transition. He began marketing his dental skills and services while still employed, gradually building a strong online presence.

This was eventually his motivation to start his own business, as the demand for his services grew significantly.

Dr Naph Macharia and his business colleague and co-founder of their business Dr Johnstone Ong’ayi
Dr Naph Macharia and his business colleague and co-founder of their business Dr Johnstone Ong'ayi

His early investment in social media marketing paid off significantly, providing him with a solid client base that allowed him to fully transition into entrepreneurship.

Dr Macharia underscored the importance of surrounding yourself with a supportive and knowledgeable network.

From family to friends, he elaborated on how all of them played a pivotal role, from his education to internship and eventually starting his own business.

His dental clinic is not a sole proprietorship, as it is a partnership between him and his best friend.

When things got tough, Dr Macharia would turn to his mother and aunt, who would constantly come through for him. His good circle of professionals also enabled him to always have people he could share ideas with and receive feedback from.

Continuous learning is a critical aspect of entrepreneurial success.

After starting his business, Dr Macharia has continued to invest in training and other resources the business requires to serve his clientele even better.

Dr Naph Macharia at work
Dr Naph Macharia at work

Effective financial management is the backbone of any successful business, as Dr Macharia has experienced.

This ensures you do not fall into unnecessary debt, maintain a good credit score, and spend your money wisely.

Amos Robi

