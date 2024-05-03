Radio47 displaces top radio stations in latest Media Council of Kenya rankings

The Media Council of Kenya's latest report on radio listenership provides insightful data into how Kenyans are engaging with radio broadcasts throughout 2021 to 2023.

This deep dive into the state of the media landscape offers a clear view of the shifts in listener habits, popular stations, and the technological strides affecting radio access in Kenya.

Listener Engagement

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Media Council of Kenya's 2023/2024 report, there has been a noticeable fluctuation in the amount of time Kenyans spend listening to the radio daily.

The data reveals a consistent trend where a significant portion of the population listens to the radio for less than 30 minutes, with this figure slightly dropping from 10% in 2021 to 9% in 2023.

However, the most substantial listening block, 1-2 hours, saw a rise in 2022 but experienced a slight drop in 2023, balancing at 18%.

Media Council of Kenya's 2023 report Pulse Live Kenya

Interestingly, while the segments for 3-4 hours and 5-6 hours of listening have seen minor adjustments, the group of Kenyans who do not listen to the radio at all has increased from 22% in 2021 to 25% in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

This suggests a diversification in media consumption habits, possibly influenced by digital alternatives.

Peak Listening Times. When Do Kenyans Tune In?

The analysis of listening times reveals peak radio usage during the morning hours of 6:00 am to 9:00 am, with 33% of listeners tuning in during this time in 2023, a slight decrease from 35% in 2022.

The evening slot from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm also shows a significant listener base, indicating that morning and evening drives or routines are prime times for radio engagement in Kenya.

Preferred Stations

ADVERTISEMENT

Radio Citizen and Radio Jambo lead the pack as the most listened-to stations in 2023, with Radio Citizen commanding a robust 22% of the listener share.

Radio Jambo follows closely at 14%.

New comer Radio47 which was launched in March 2023 has joined the top five radio stations after only one year.

“Radio 47, a new entrant is up at 5 per cent. There is something they are doing right,” MCK CEO David Omwoyo said during the launch.

Media Council of Kenya's 2023 report Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

List of Top Radio Stations in Kenya - Media Council of Kenya Report

Radio Citizen - 22% Radio Jambo - 14% Radio Maisha - 11% Milele FM - 6% Radio47 - 5% Inooro FM - 5% Classic 105 - 5% Ramogi FM - 4% Kameme FM - 3% Radio Taifa - 3% Kiss 100 - 2% Musyi FM - 2% KBC English Service - 2% Kass FM - 2% Mulembe FM - 1% Star FM - 1% Egesa - 1% NRG Radio - 1% Others - 11%

Access to Radio

The modes of accessing radio content have slightly shifted towards digital, reflecting broader technological adoption in Kenya.

While FM radio receivers remain the dominant medium with 42% usage in 2023, digital platforms and streaming services have seen an increase from 12% in 2022 to 15% in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

This gradual shift highlights the increasing importance of internet-based platforms in accessing media.

Implications and Future Trends

This evolving landscape indicates a significant shift in how media is consumed, with digital platforms slowly integrating into the daily habits of Kenyans.