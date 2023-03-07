ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Top former Radio Maisha presenters hired to start new radio station

Amos Robi

Billy Miya is among the top ex-Radio Maisha presenters hired in an upcoming Swahili radio station

Emmanuel Mwashumbe, Ali Kauleni and Billy Miya
Emmanuel Mwashumbe, Ali Kauleni and Billy Miya

Four top radio presenters from Radio Maisha have been unveiled by Radio 47 days after leaving the Standard Group-owned Radio station.

Recommended articles

Among the presenters unveiled by the radio station which is a sister station to TV 47 is Emmanuel Mwashumbe, Hassan Ali Kauleni, Billy Miya, and Mbaruk Mwalimu.

Radio 47 will be banking on the experience of the accomplished presenters to grow its audience across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

The presenters have already been slotted for different shows in the station's show lineup.

Billy Miya and Mbaruk Mwalimu have worked together for a long time and their chemistry will be handy in cruising the new Swahili radio.

Billy Miya and Mbaruk Mwalim
Billy Miya and Mbaruk Mwalim Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Ali Kauleni bounces back with new radio job days after quitting Radio Maisha

ADVERTISEMENT

Educationist and sports fanatic Hassan Ali Kauleni also brings on board a wealth of experience in radio that spans over a decade. Ali started off at Radio Citizen before he joined Radio Maisha which he left on February.

The radio station has also acquired the services of Chief Administrative Secretary Nominee Mwanaisha Chidzuga who returns on air after a long hiatus.

Chidzuga has previously worked with K24, KTN, Pwani FM, BBC and state broadcaster KBC.

Mwanaisha Chidzuga
Mwanaisha Chidzuga Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Radio Maisha unveils new faces after departure of key presenters

Also being onboarded are former Milele FM presenter Eva Mwalili and comedian Dr Ofweneke whose experience will be crucial in propelling the radio station to the top.

The radio station which owned by Cape Media is set to launch on Monday, March 13.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Fans applaud Chebet Ronoh for owning up to her mistakes

Fans applaud Chebet Ronoh for owning up to her mistakes

Comedian KK Mwenyewe addresses DP Gachagua after 'snub'

Comedian KK Mwenyewe addresses DP Gachagua after 'snub'

Another Citizen TV journalist quietly leaves for gov't job

Another Citizen TV journalist quietly leaves for gov't job

Amber Ray delights fans with heartfelt post-hospital message about love

Amber Ray delights fans with heartfelt post-hospital message about love

Thee Pluto reveals source of income to silence haters [Screenshots]

Thee Pluto reveals source of income to silence haters [Screenshots]

Top former Radio Maisha presenters hired to start new radio station

Top former Radio Maisha presenters hired to start new radio station

Andrew Kibe slams Diana Marua in epic takedown

Andrew Kibe slams Diana Marua in epic takedown

WATCH: Disabled man overwhelmed by David Moya's thoughtful gift

WATCH: Disabled man overwhelmed by David Moya's thoughtful gift

Pritty Vishy sets tough requirements for those seeking to date her

Pritty Vishy sets tough requirements for those seeking to date her

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage of Francis Gachuri at different stages of his career at Citizen TV

Emotions run high during Francis Gachuri's farewell on Citizen TV [Videos]

Journalist Francis Gachuri

Francis Gachuri biography: Career, personal life, networth

Xtian Dela

Xtian Dela finally responds to negligence claims by mother

Amber Ray hospitalized, gives update on her health

Amber Ray hospitalized, gives update on her health