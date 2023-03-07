Top former Radio Maisha presenters hired to start new radio station

Among the presenters unveiled by the radio station which is a sister station to TV 47 is Emmanuel Mwashumbe, Hassan Ali Kauleni, Billy Miya, and Mbaruk Mwalimu.

Radio 47 will be banking on the experience of the accomplished presenters to grow its audience across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

The presenters have already been slotted for different shows in the station's show lineup.

Billy Miya and Mbaruk Mwalimu have worked together for a long time and their chemistry will be handy in cruising the new Swahili radio.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Educationist and sports fanatic Hassan Ali Kauleni also brings on board a wealth of experience in radio that spans over a decade. Ali started off at Radio Citizen before he joined Radio Maisha which he left on February.

The radio station has also acquired the services of Chief Administrative Secretary Nominee Mwanaisha Chidzuga who returns on air after a long hiatus.

Chidzuga has previously worked with K24, KTN, Pwani FM, BBC and state broadcaster KBC.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Also being onboarded are former Milele FM presenter Eva Mwalili and comedian Dr Ofweneke whose experience will be crucial in propelling the radio station to the top.