TikTok bans 60,000 Kenyan accounts, 360,000 videos

TikTok has published its Q2 2024 Community Guidelines Enforcement Report, offering insights into its efforts to maintain a safe and positive environment for users in Kenya and worldwide.
TikTok gives reasons why 60,000 accounts and 360,000 videos were banned in Kenya
Recommended articles
The report highlights the platform's proactive approach to content moderation and outlines the actions taken to address violations of its guidelines.
During the latest reporting period, over 360,000 videos were removed in Kenya, representing 0.3% of the total videos uploaded in the country.
A significant majority of these videos, 99.1%, were taken down proactively, before users could report them.
Furthermore, 95% of the videos were removed within 24 hours of being flagged.
TikTok also banned a total of 60,465 accounts in Kenya for violating its Community Guidelines.
Out of these, 57,262 accounts were removed due to suspected users being under the age of 13, which is against the platform's rules.
Globally, TikTok's moderation efforts have been bolstered by advanced technologies designed to improve content understanding and assess risks.
In June 2024, the platform removed over 178 million videos worldwide, with 144 million of those removed using automation.
This technology helps reduce the workload for human moderators and minimizes their exposure to harmful material.
As a result, TikTok's proactive detection rate now stands at 98.2%, allowing the platform to identify and remove harmful content before it reaches users.
TikTok continues to focus on transparency and the safety of its users.
The platform's commitment to investing in moderation technologies ensures a secure environment for its global user base, including users in Kenya.