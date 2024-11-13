TikTok bans 60,000 Kenyan accounts, 360,000 videos

The report highlights the platform's proactive approach to content moderation and outlines the actions taken to address violations of its guidelines.

During the latest reporting period, over 360,000 videos were removed in Kenya, representing 0.3% of the total videos uploaded in the country.

A photo of a person using TikTok Pulse Live Kenya

A significant majority of these videos, 99.1%, were taken down proactively, before users could report them.

Furthermore, 95% of the videos were removed within 24 hours of being flagged.

TikTok also banned a total of 60,465 accounts in Kenya for violating its Community Guidelines.

Out of these, 57,262 accounts were removed due to suspected users being under the age of 13, which is against the platform's rules.

Globally, TikTok's moderation efforts have been bolstered by advanced technologies designed to improve content understanding and assess risks.

In June 2024, the platform removed over 178 million videos worldwide, with 144 million of those removed using automation.

This technology helps reduce the workload for human moderators and minimizes their exposure to harmful material.

A person using TikTok Pulse Live Kenya

As a result, TikTok's proactive detection rate now stands at 98.2%, allowing the platform to identify and remove harmful content before it reaches users.

TikTok continues to focus on transparency and the safety of its users.