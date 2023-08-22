The sports category has moved to a new website.

Treasury CS Njunguna Ndung'u appoints new KRA boss

Amos Robi

Mulongo is replacing Githii Mburu who resigned in February this year

KRA Commissioner General Humphrey Wattanga Mulongo
Humphrey Wattanga Mulongo has been appointed to the position of Commissioner General at the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

The appointment, effective from August 22, 2023, was officially announced by Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung'u through a gazette notice. Mulongo is set to hold this position for a term of three years.

Prior to this appointment, Mulongo gained substantial experience in the realm of revenue allocation.

He served as a member of the Commission of Revenue Allocation (CRA) for a period of six years, commencing from his initial appointment by former President Uhuru Kenyatta on December 31, 2016.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by section 11 (1) of the Kenya Revenue Authority Act, 1995, the Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury and Economic Planning appoints— Humphrey Wattanga Mulongo to be the Commissioner General of Kenya Revenue Authority, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 22nd August, 2023," read the gazette notice by CS Ndung'u.

Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung'u signing a Sh400 billion loan with the AfriExim bank at State House on May 2, 2023
This change in leadership comes after the departure of Githii Mburu, who had served as the Commissioner General for a duration of three years and seven months.

Mburu tendered his resignation in February, ushering in a period of transition within the KRA hierarchy.

Following Mburu's departure, Rispah Simiyu stepped into an interim role, taking charge of the position.

Simiyu, who had been the Commissioner of Domestic Taxes, was designated to serve as the acting Commissioner General while the process of finding a substantive and competitive successor was underway.

Former KRA Commissioner General James Githii Mburu
KRA's board chairman, Anthony Mwaura, officially communicated Mburu's exit on February 23.

Mulongo pursued his education in Biochemical Sciences at Harvard University, and later advanced to the Wharton School, where he earned his Master of Business Administration.

His focus during this program encompassed Information Systems Strategy and Economics.

