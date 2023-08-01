Top 6 rare features of 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

As the latest iteration of a renowned automotive legacy, the 2024 E-Class brings forth a host of impressive features that redefine the driving experience.

In this article, we will delve into six key aspects that make the 2024 E-Class a standout in its class.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

From its eco-friendly initiatives to its advanced infotainment system, get ready to uncover the innovations that set this luxury sedan apart and elevate your expectations of what a car can truly offer.

Performance

When examining the most crucial specifications of the 2024 Mercedes E-Class, a standout enhancement is the incorporation of hybrid technology into the powertrains.

Mercedes-Benz has introduced hybrid assistance to both the four- and six-cylinder engines, resulting in a significant boost in power and efficiency.

ADVERTISEMENT

In particular, the base E350 model will now feature a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine combined with an electric motor that contributes an additional 23 horsepower.

This hybrid setup culminates in an impressive combined output of 255 horsepower, ensuring a spirited and eco-friendly driving experience.

For the E450 model, a similar hybrid configuration is employed, this time with a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine.

The electric motor complements the engine's power, resulting in a substantial power increase, propelling the E450 to an impressive 375 horsepower.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sound system

Undoubtedly, the 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class boasts an outstanding audio experience, setting a new standard in the automotive industry.

With its state-of-the-art Burmester 4D surround system, this luxury sedan elevates the pleasure of driving to unprecedented heights.

Pulse Live Kenya

The collaboration between Burmester and Mercedes-Benz has been a fruitful one, dating back to 2013 when the audio system first graced the S-Class.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the years, this partnership has thrived, culminating in the groundbreaking installation of the first-ever 4D audio system in a car in 2020, also featured in the S-Class.

Lighting

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class sets a new benchmark for design, showcasing an exquisite and captivating appearance that stands out within its category.

One of the standout features of this latest generation is the stunning three-pointed star-mimicking taillights, which add a touch of brilliance to the car's rear end.

In creating the design language for the 2024 E-Class, Mercedes-Benz draws inspiration from its diverse lineup of iconic models.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

The rear of the car echoes the grandeur and sophistication of the brand's flagship S-Class, evoking a sense of timeless luxury.

Despite these nods to other models, the E-Class retains its distinctive four-pod lighting at the front, ensuring it maintains its unique identity and captivating presence on the road.

MBUX Infotainment system

ADVERTISEMENT

In the 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class, the driving experience is set to reach new heights with a heavily updated MBUX Infotainment system.

The centrepiece of this innovation is a large superscreen that integrates three displays, providing a truly immersive and futuristic onboard experience.

The 12.3-inch instrument cluster brings essential vehicle information to life, offering a clear and dynamic view for the driver.

Pulse Live Kenya

Alongside it, the 12.3-inch display for the front passenger allows for easy access to various functions, ensuring that both driver and passenger are equally catered for.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the real showstopper is the massive 14.5-inch central infotainment screen, which takes center stage in the cabin.

With its generous size and high-resolution display, this superscreen becomes the command centre for entertainment, navigation, and connectivity features.

The integration of these three screens creates a seamless and personalised digital environment, elevating the overall driving experience to a whole new level of luxury and convenience.

Interior design

In tune with the growing global call for sustainability and environmental responsibility, the 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class proudly takes its place among the eco-conscious champions in the automotive industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

As more automakers embrace greener practices, Mercedes-Benz has seized the opportunity to lead by example, introducing several eco-friendly features in the new E-Class model.

Pulse Live Kenya

One of the remarkable aspects of the 2024 E-Class is its innovative use of sustainably produced and recycled materials.

The seats, for instance, are adorned with foam crafted from certified recycled raw materials, showcasing the brand's dedication to responsible sourcing and waste reduction.

Space

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class brings a delightful surprise to its admirers with a remarkable paradigm shift in its luggage space.

Traditionally, luggage capacity might not have been the first thing associated with previous E-Class generations, but Mercedes-Benz has taken this aspect to heart and made significant improvements in the new model.

Gone are the days of limited trunk space; the 2024 E-Class showcases a substantial increase in storage capacity.

Pulse Live Kenya

With an expanded trunk space of 19 cubic feet, it now offers ample room to accommodate all your belongings and more.

ADVERTISEMENT