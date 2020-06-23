Garissa Township Member of Parliament (MP) Aden Duale on Tuesday officially handed over the National Assembly Majority Leader position to Kipipiri MP Amos Kimunya.

The handover at the floor of the August House saw a number of Duale's colleagues celebrate his legacy after seven years in the powerful parliamentary position.

The Garissa Town legislator was also given an opportunity to give an exit address during which he said a prayer at the House.

"Let me say this prayer found in Islam: 'There is no storm that God won’t carry you through you through. No bridge that God won’t help you cross. No battle that God won’t help you win. Trust God and never give up. Amen!'" he prayed.

File image of Garissa Township MP Aden Duale

The immediate former majority leader also took the opportunity to speak on his experiences during his tenure.

"My experience as the Majority Leader taught me that as one pushes the agenda of the Majority Party, it is almost inevitable that one will make new friends and new enemies and opponents, particularly within the Party, depending on where their interests are. Interestingly, interests also keep evolving and hence ones opponents today might be his of her friends tomorrow and vice-versa. The most important thing is, while attempting to work with everyone, keep your eye on the ball and deliver the prize," Duale stated.

