RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business

Reprieve for Kenyans as EPRA maintains petrol prices, cuts diesel & kerosene

Lynet Okumu

Fuel prices for the period November 15 to December 14: EPRA explains why petrol prices remain steady while diesel and kerosene rates dropped

EPRA explains why petrol prices have remains unchanged for the period November 15 to December 14, 2023
EPRA explains why petrol prices have remains unchanged for the period November 15 to December 14, 2023

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has recently made adjustments to fuel prices in its latest review, with notable changes in diesel and kerosene while keeping petrol rates unchanged for the period November 15 to December 14, 2023.

This decision comes on the heels of a previous increase in petrol prices last month.

EPRA revealed in its latest statement on Tuesday that petrol prices would remain constant for the stated period.

EPRA explains why petrol prices have remains unchanged for the period November 15 to December 14, 2023
EPRA explains why petrol prices have remains unchanged for the period November 15 to December 14, 2023

READ: 9 types of taxes imposed on Kenya's fuel

Despite a previous increase of Sh5.72 on October 14, the government's decision to stabilise pump prices has kept the rates from further escalation.

Without this intervention, a litre of petrol could have reached Sh229.37, factoring in an additional margin of Sh12.01 through the Petroleum Development Levy (PDL).

“In order to cushion consumers from the spike in pump prices as a consequence of the increased landed costs, the Government has opted to stabilize pump prices for the November December 2023 pricing cycle.

“The National Treasury has identified resources within the current resource envelope to compensate Oil marketing Companies,” EPRA announced on its X platform.

EPRA explains why petrol prices have remains unchanged for the period November 15 to December 14, 2023
EPRA explains why petrol prices have remains unchanged for the period November 15 to December 14, 2023

READ: How to improve fuel efficiency & save money on your car

Contrary to petrol, diesel and kerosene prices have experienced changes. Diesel will retail at Sh203.47, while kerosene will cost Sh203.06 at the pump.

The downward adjustments reflect a decrease of Sh2.00 per litre for both diesel and kerosene.

Motorists across different regions in Kenya will experience varying fuel prices. In Nairobi, for instance, petrol, diesel, and kerosene will be sold at Sh217.36, Sh203.47, and Sh203.06, respectively.

Similar adjustments will be observed in Mombasa, Nakuru, and Eldoret.

  • Mombasa: Petrol - Sh214.30, Diesel - Sh200.41, Kerosene - Sh199.99
  • Nakuru: Petrol - Sh216.35, Diesel - Sh202.88, Kerosene - Sh202.46
  • Eldoret: Petrol - Sh217.12, Diesel - Sh203.65, Kerosene - Sh203.22
This latest fuel price review occurs amid a backdrop of Kenyans urging the administration, led by President Ruto, to address the escalating cost of living.

Economic challenges, including layoffs, have heightened concerns, pushing millions into economic despair.

