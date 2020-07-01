Two nominated women senators came to blows on Wednesday morning during health committee elections.

Ms Mary Senata and her counterpart Beatrice Kwamboka disagreed after Narok Senator Ledama Olekina was elected as vice chairperson of the committee.

Senator Olekina was running against Ms Seneta for the post with Ms Kwamboka in support of his bid.

Drama ensued after claims that Deputy Majority Whip Farhiya Ali had forged Senator Millicent Omanga's signature to increase Ms Seneta's chances of winning.

Nominated Senators Mary Seneta and Beatrice Kwamboka who engaged in a fight during Senate Health Committee elections

Kwamboka, who is the deputy Minority Whip was heard issuing threats to Senator Farhiya over the forgery allegation, causing the chaotic scene to escalate.

"I will deal with you, I am in leadership, you will know who I am," Senator Kwamboka allegedly threatened.

Ledama reacts

Senator Ledama took to Twitter to share his frustrations over the incident at the Health Committee elections seemingly claiming to have been sabotaged.

"I have never been given anything...I fight for all that I have achieved in life...everyday when I make a move it is defined as trouble...nikicheza kama mimi ni shida! Leo shida ingine!

"'Trouble Oh, trouble, trouble, trouble, trouble. Feels like every time I get back on my feet She come around and knock me down again!' Senate health committee..." he posted in a series of tweets.