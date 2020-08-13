Labour and Social Security CS Simon Chelugui has announced the final date of the government Covid relief fund for needy families.

While appearing before members of parliament, CS Chelugui stated that the weekly Sh1,000 payments will be terminated on the first week of October.

The payments have been ongoing since April following orders by President Uhuru Kenyatta which also included PAYE relief.

341,958 beneficiaries

According to the statistics provided by CS Chelugui, 341,958 households have benefited from the government relief initiative over the last six months.

The ministry estimates that a total of Sh1.36 billion has been disbursed in the said period.

Some low-income settlements where households received the subsidy include Mathare, Kibera, Mukuru Kwa Njenga and Mukuru Kwa Reuben in Nairobi, Nyalenda in Kisumu and Banglandesh in Mombasa.

