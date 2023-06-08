Gov't commences 2nd project under Ruto's Sh500B deal with U.K. Prime Minister

This is in a bid to combat climate change, create job opportunities, and provide affordable power for Kenyans.

The groundbreaking ceremony took place at the Menengai Geothermal Power Plant on Thursday 8.

Menengai Geothermal Power Plant, delivering clean energy to Kenyans

Led by Globeleq, a UK company backed by British International Investment, the Menengai Geothermal Power Plant will play a crucial role in Kenya's sustainable energy sector.

With a capacity to generate 35MW of electricity, the plant will provide clean and affordable energy to approximately 750,000 Kenyan citizens.

By harnessing the power of geothermal energy, this project showcases Kenya's commitment to global leadership in combating climate change.

How Menengai Geothermal Power Plant will create jobs

The construction phase of the Menengai Geothermal Power Plant is expected to create around 200 job opportunities for Kenyan workers.

This initiative will not only stimulate the local economy but also contribute to the development of a skilled workforce in the renewable energy sector.

Once the plant becomes operational, it will provide long-term employment opportunities for 35 to 40 permanent staff and contractors.

This event signifies the initiation of the second project under the UK-Kenya Strategic Partnership.

The five-year agreement between the two countries aims to unlock mutual benefits, focusing on various sectors, including infrastructure development and environmental sustainability.

1st initiative under the Sh500B deal with UK Prime Minister

Nairobi Railway City, a green rail-centered urban regeneration project was the first initiative to commence construction following the COP27 climate summit held in Egypt.

These strategic investments reflect the commitments made by world leaders at the UK-hosted G7 summit in Carbis Bay two years ago, where the establishment of a new Global Partnership for Infrastructure was emphasized.

These projects, worth a total of KES 500 billion, showcase the UK's predictable, transparent, and reliable investment approach that avoids burdening Kenya with unsustainable debt.

UK High Commissioner's statement

Jane Marriott, the UK High Commissioner to Kenya, emphasized the significance of this partnership and its positive outcomes for both countries.