Gov't commences 2nd project under Ruto's Sh500B deal with U.K. Prime Minister

Lynet Okumu

The United Kingdom and Kenya have commenced the second project under the Sh500 billion deal

Kenya's President William Ruto & UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
Kenya's President William Ruto & UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

The United Kingdom and Kenya have commenced the second project under the Sh500 billion deal agreed upon by President Ruto and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the COP27 climate summit.

This is in a bid to combat climate change, create job opportunities, and provide affordable power for Kenyans.

The groundbreaking ceremony took place at the Menengai Geothermal Power Plant on Thursday 8.

Menengai Geothermal Power Plant
Menengai Geothermal Power Plant
Led by Globeleq, a UK company backed by British International Investment, the Menengai Geothermal Power Plant will play a crucial role in Kenya's sustainable energy sector.

With a capacity to generate 35MW of electricity, the plant will provide clean and affordable energy to approximately 750,000 Kenyan citizens.

By harnessing the power of geothermal energy, this project showcases Kenya's commitment to global leadership in combating climate change.

The construction phase of the Menengai Geothermal Power Plant is expected to create around 200 job opportunities for Kenyan workers.

Menengai Geothermal Power Plant,
Menengai Geothermal Power Plant,

This initiative will not only stimulate the local economy but also contribute to the development of a skilled workforce in the renewable energy sector.

Once the plant becomes operational, it will provide long-term employment opportunities for 35 to 40 permanent staff and contractors.

This event signifies the initiation of the second project under the UK-Kenya Strategic Partnership.

Menengai Geothermal Power Plant,
Menengai Geothermal Power Plant,

The five-year agreement between the two countries aims to unlock mutual benefits, focusing on various sectors, including infrastructure development and environmental sustainability.

Nairobi Railway City, a green rail-centered urban regeneration project was the first initiative to commence construction following the COP27 climate summit held in Egypt.

These strategic investments reflect the commitments made by world leaders at the UK-hosted G7 summit in Carbis Bay two years ago, where the establishment of a new Global Partnership for Infrastructure was emphasized.

Menengai Geothermal Power Plant plan
Menengai Geothermal Power Plant plan

These projects, worth a total of KES 500 billion, showcase the UK's predictable, transparent, and reliable investment approach that avoids burdening Kenya with unsustainable debt.

Jane Marriott, the UK High Commissioner to Kenya, emphasized the significance of this partnership and its positive outcomes for both countries.

She expressed that the Menengai Geothermal Power Plant would not only reinforce Kenya's global leadership in climate change efforts but also drive down the cost of power, demonstrating that green growth is beneficial for businesses and the Kenyan population at large.

