Former KTN presenter goes back to teaching after 20 years

In an exciting update he shared, Otieno announced that he had joined the esteemed institution's School of Communication.

Expressing his gratitude, Otieno wrote, "Thank you Daystar University for the special assignment in the School of Communication, Department of Language & Performing Arts."

This move marks a significant milestone for Otieno, as he returns to his roots in teaching after a successful career in journalism spanning two decades.

Mwalimu Frank Otieno Pulse Live Kenya

Speaking to this writer, Otieno, known for his passion for the Swahili language, expressed his enthusiasm for this new path, particularly highlighting that his first group of students comprises learners from the United States. He shared his pride in being a teacher at the School of Communication, Department of Language and Performing Arts at Daystar University.

"It is my pride to return to the work I cherish. I am a teacher at the School of Communication, Department of Language and Performing Arts, Daystar University.

"Students from Howard University, Washington DC, USA have come to Daystar University in Kenya for a Swahili learning program through the Faculty of Communication, Department of Language and Arts," he said.

Mwalimu Frank Otieno and students from the US in Kenya to study Kiswahili Pulse Live Kenya

The collaboration between Daystar University and Howard University in Washington DC, USA, has brought about a Swahili learning program within the Faculty of Communication, Department of Language and Arts.

Otieno revealed that he is part of a team of esteemed Swahili lecturers within Daystar University's communication department who will play a crucial role in promoting the language.

The Moi University graduate began his career as a teacher and had taught in several schools before he joined KTN.

