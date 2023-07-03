The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

KTN presenter Brian Aseli announces exit from station after 6 years

Amos Robi

Aseli joined the Standard Media Group in 2017, right after concluding his university studies

Brian Aseli
Brian Aseli

Popular radio and TV host Brian Aseli has bid farewell to Standard Group after an impressive six-year journey with the media house.

Recommended articles

Aseli, known for hosting 'Youth Café' on KTN News and the Vybz Radio morning show, took to Instagram to make the announcement, expressing his gratitude to his bosses and colleagues who supported him throughout his time at the station.

In his heartfelt Instagram post, Aseli specifically thanked Joe Ageyo and Kibisu Mulanda, his bosses at Standard Group, for giving him the opportunity to work with the esteemed media house.

He also expressed his appreciation for his colleagues Kevin Matara and Thandiwe Yego, with whom he shared countless memorable experiences.

ADVERTISEMENT

"After 6 unforgettable years as a Youth News host at KTN News and radio presenter at Vybez Radio, it's time to say goodbye.

"Thank you for believing in me, for 5000+ interviews, and for the memories that will last a lifetime. On to new adventures!" wrote Aseli, acknowledging the impact of his time with Standard Group.

Brian Aseli
Brian Aseli Brian Aseli Pulse Live Kenya

READ: KTN News loses its 1st sports presenter in mass exit

Aseli's journey with Vybz Radio began when he joined the morning show, stepping in to replace Sheila Kwamboka, who had moved to Kiss 100.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Aseli did not disclose his immediate plans following his departure from the media house, leaving his fans curious about his next endeavours.

Having joined Standard Group in 2017 immediately after completing his studies at Daystar University, Aseli brought his talents and enthusiasm to the radio and TV industry.

Prior to his time at Standard Group, he briefly worked at Kubamba Radio, which unfortunately faced financial challenges and ceased operations.

Brian Aseli
Brian Aseli Brian Aseli Pulse Live Kenya

READ: KTN anchor who started as an intern quits after nearly six years

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to his radio and TV work, Aseli is recognized as a talented voice-over artist, actor, singer, and stage director, showcasing his versatility in the entertainment industry.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

KTN presenter Brian Aseli announces exit from station after 6 years

KTN presenter Brian Aseli announces exit from station after 6 years

9 famous TikTok phrases & their origins

9 famous TikTok phrases & their origins

Otile Brown loses his unborn child

Otile Brown loses his unborn child

You’d rather stay home - Juliana blasts attention-seekers at funerals

You’d rather stay home - Juliana blasts attention-seekers at funerals

Presenter Ali reveals gender of baby he is expecting with wife Medina Makena

Presenter Ali reveals gender of baby he is expecting with wife Medina Makena

Jalang'o recalls how fate connected him with Diamond after Malindi mishap

Jalang'o recalls how fate connected him with Diamond after Malindi mishap

We are doing nothing wrong – Niffer comes clean on relationship with Ali Kiba

We are doing nothing wrong – Niffer comes clean on relationship with Ali Kiba

DJ Bonez admits he's struggling with Kamene Goro's smoking habit

DJ Bonez admits he's struggling with Kamene Goro's smoking habit

Selena Gomez thanks Rema for changing her life

Selena Gomez thanks Rema for changing her life

Pulse Sports

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Willis Raburu poses for a photo

Would you remain at Citizen TV for triple the salary? - Willis Raburu responds

Dauda Kavuma says he and the Ghetto Kids were shortchanged in the Unforgettable music video

We got only $1000: How Ghetto Kids lost out in ‘Unforgettable’ video

Zari and Shakib

Zari calls Shakib 'fala' in leaked audio as U.K. trip goes south

Willis Raburu, Ivy Namu and their children enjoying a cake

Ivy Namu reminisces meeting Willis Raburu at work as colleagues bid him farewell [WATCH]