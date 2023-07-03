KTN presenter Brian Aseli announces exit from station after 6 years

Aseli, known for hosting 'Youth Café' on KTN News and the Vybz Radio morning show, took to Instagram to make the announcement, expressing his gratitude to his bosses and colleagues who supported him throughout his time at the station.

In his heartfelt Instagram post, Aseli specifically thanked Joe Ageyo and Kibisu Mulanda, his bosses at Standard Group, for giving him the opportunity to work with the esteemed media house.

He also expressed his appreciation for his colleagues Kevin Matara and Thandiwe Yego, with whom he shared countless memorable experiences.

"After 6 unforgettable years as a Youth News host at KTN News and radio presenter at Vybez Radio, it's time to say goodbye.

"Thank you for believing in me, for 5000+ interviews, and for the memories that will last a lifetime. On to new adventures!" wrote Aseli, acknowledging the impact of his time with Standard Group.

Brian Aseli Pulse Live Kenya

Aseli's journey with Vybz Radio began when he joined the morning show, stepping in to replace Sheila Kwamboka, who had moved to Kiss 100.

However, Aseli did not disclose his immediate plans following his departure from the media house, leaving his fans curious about his next endeavours.

Having joined Standard Group in 2017 immediately after completing his studies at Daystar University, Aseli brought his talents and enthusiasm to the radio and TV industry.

Prior to his time at Standard Group, he briefly worked at Kubamba Radio, which unfortunately faced financial challenges and ceased operations.

Brian Aseli Pulse Live Kenya

