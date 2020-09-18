Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi was on Friday released from police custody.

A Nakuru Court granted MP Sudi Sh500,000 with an alternative of Sh1 million bond.

As a condition for his release, the courts have prohibited the MP from addressing public rallies especially in a manner akin to the incitement charges against him.

Oscar Sudi

The ruling was delivered by High Court Judge Mumbi Ngugi who heard the MP's appeal to a prior ruling.

A Magistrate's Court had ruled in favour of an application to have the legislator detained for seven more days starting September 16, 2020 to allow for further investigations.

Justice Ngugi, however, found that there were no compelling reasons to deny the Kapsaret member his freedom.

Sudi's controversial remarks

The MP surrendered to the police at the beginning of the week after a night of drama at his Eldoret home.

He has been charged with incitement after making unprintable remarks against President Uhuru Kenyatta and former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta.

