Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has warned the county speaker and the local MCAs against moving ahead with a motion of impeachment against her.

Waiguru issued a tough statement on Tuesday morning where he noted that the Kirinyaga County Assembly had placed the motion against her on the order paper despite a High Court order barring them from moving ahead with the impeachment until legal issues were resolved.

“This morning the Kirinyaga County Assembly has placed its order paper the notice of the ill-informed and ill-timed impeachment motion against me, As I have stated before, the issues raised in the motion are baseless and a waste of time."

“I sought and obtained clear and unequivocal Court Order from the High Court stopping any proceedings by the Assembly on the impeachment motion until the numerous issues that were raised with the court were determined. These matters remain undetermined and the injunction remains in place," the Governor said.

Waiguru claimed that the MCAs were being encouraged by a senior person outside the Kirinyaga County Assembly who had assured them that they did not need to follow the law.

She, however, warned that if the motion proceeds, she will go after the Speaker and the MCAs with contempt of court charges.

"If the Assembly does proceed in violation of the subsisting Court orders, I shall seek such orders for contempt against the Speaker and all participating MCAs as are available under the law," the Kirinyaga County boss concluded.

A number of Kirinyaga MCAs on Monday night spent the night at the Assembly fearing they would be persecuted or intimidated ahead of the motion which will be tabled today.

Read Also: MCAs determined to impeach Waiguru spend night at Assembly buildings (Photo)