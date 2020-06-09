The tabling of an impeachment motion against Kirinyaga Governor Anne Mumbi Waiguru turned chaotic on Tuesday seeing two MCAs violently evicted from the chambers.

Karumandi MCA Anthony Munene and nominated MCA Lucy Njeri were rowdily removed from the chambers by serjeants at arms.

Ms Njeri told reporters that she had risen on a point of order 10 times and had been repeatedly ignored by the speaker.

"The speaker was pretending he cannot see me, I had raised my hands for over 10 times and that is why I shouted because my voice needs to be heard even if we are the minority," she stated.

Accountability issues with Waiguru

Mutira Ward MCA Kinyua Wangui supported the motion to impeach Governor Waiguru on grounds that she has been evasive on fiscal accountability for two years.

Mr Kinyua claimed that the assembly has not been provided opportunities to critique the county's budget fr two fiscal years.

"The Governor oversees imprudent expenditures on the public resources and accrues benefits that go to her personal account in figures amounting to Sh.10 million while our roads are bad and no drugs in hospitals.

"We are not doing this out of malice, we have been pressed to the corner. We have been doing allocations in the budget for ward-based projects, passing budgets for the last two years but Mr Speaker for the last two years the governor has been on a honeymoon," he stated.

