Over 24 Members of the County Assembly from Kirinyaga camped at the Assembly buildings as they plan to impeach governor Ann Waiguru.

The MCAs supporting Governor Waiguru's impeachment spent the night at the Assembly ahead of the vote today.

Reports have indicated that the 24 MCAs out of Kirinyaga County's 33 Ward Representatives were avoiding being talked out of the impeachment.

Governor Waiguru's is facing impeachment over allegations of graft and abuse of office allegations.

Waiguru's take

In May Governor Waiguru accused the MCAs of dwelling on petty issues instead of focusing on the war against the coronavirus pandemic.

"It is unfortunate that at a time when the country, and indeed the whole world, is focused on dealing with coronavirus pandemic, some MCAs have opted to dwell on pettiness and political brinkmanship of filing a frivolous motion to impeach me without any foundation," her statement read.

"Every Kenyan knows what all these impeachments are about. I will not concede to illegal requests for tenders and money," she continued.