4 best ways to protect your mobile screen from breaking

Fabian Simiyu

Here are some of the ways to protect your mobile screen from breaking

A broken phone screen
Mobile phones have become an integral part of our daily lives, and their screens are one of the most important components that require protection.

Screen damage is a common issue faced by many smartphone users, and it can be an expensive repair or replacement cost.

To avoid such costs, it's essential to take the necessary measures to protect your phone's screen.

Adding a bumper case to your smartphone is a great way to provide an extra layer of protection for your device.

The bumper case works by absorbing the shock of the impact when the phone is dropped, which can significantly reduce the chance of the screen cracking or breaking. W

hen it comes to choosing a bumper case, there are two types available in the market. One type is stylish and lightweight, but it may only protect your phone from minor scratches and not heavy falls.

Phone cases
Phone cases

The other type is not as stylish, but it has a strong build quality that can absorb maximum damage from a heavy fall.

While the latter may add a few extra grams of weight to your phone, it's worth it to ensure that your phone is well-protected from any potential damage.

If you're someone who's constantly on their phone, then you know how frustrating it is when your phone screen cracks or shatters.

Fortunately, there are several ways you can protect your phone screen from breaking, and one of the best ways is through the use of tempered glass screen protectors.

While plastic screen protectors are also an option, they don't offer the same level of protection as tempered glass.

A broken phone screen
They can only protect your phone screen from minor scratches, but they won't be able to absorb the shock of a drop from a reasonable height.

In contrast, tempered glass screen protectors are designed to absorb the impact of a fall and reduce the maximum damage caused by it.

So, if you want to keep your phone screen safe and sound, we highly recommend investing in a tempered glass screen protector.

It's a common scenario to see people using their phones while driving, whether it's for navigation, making a call, or texting.

However, using your phone while driving can not only put you in danger but also damage your phone if it falls.

To avoid such incidents, it's recommended to use a car phone holder. This will not only ensure that your phone stays in place while you drive, but also make it easier for you to navigate or attend to calls without taking your eyes off the road.

Car phone holder
Car phone holder
It's important to note that using your phone while driving is against the law in most countries, so a car phone holder can not only save your phone but also help you avoid getting into legal trouble.

As smartphones are becoming more advanced, they are also becoming more fragile and harder to handle.

The addition of glass backs to some phone models has made them more slippery and prone to drops. However, with the help of skins, you can add an extra layer of grip to your phone.

Skins are a thin, lightweight layer that can be easily applied to your phone's surface. They not only add more grip, but also offer protection against scratches and minor bumps.

Skins attached to phones
Skins attached to phones

Skins come in a variety of designs and colors, so you can customize the look of your phone while also ensuring its safety.

Adding skin to your phone is an easy and affordable way to enhance its grip and protect it from damage.

