ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  local

748 Air announces suspension of domestic flights over low demand

Fabian Simiyu

The airline industry has been experiencing a shortage in passengers booking flights after 2020.

The spectacular Bombardier Dash 8 -Q400 [Photo: 748 Air Services Ltd]
The spectacular Bombardier Dash 8 -Q400 [Photo: 748 Air Services Ltd]

Aviation company 748 Air Services Limited has been forced to suspend its domestic flights in Kenya citing a lack of passengers as the main reason behind the impromptu changes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The airline commenced its daily domestic flights from Nairobi to Mombasa in 2021 but the number of passengers traveling the route has dropped significantly from the day when the company started plying the route.

According to Moses Mwangi who is the airline's managing director, the company will shift its focus to humanitarian activities which is its primary objective in the country.

A 748 plane on the runway [Photo: 748 Airline Services Limited]
A 748 plane on the runway [Photo: 748 Airline Services Limited] Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Jambojet launches 3-month campaign to encourage domestic travel

“We are only suspending the domestic flights until further notice. We intend to employ all our assets and staff in our core business.

"Our core business has always been humanitarian aviation with domestic scheduled flights contributing less than 10 percent of our business," said Mwangi in an interview.

The airline which had initially stopped domestic flights from Nairobi to Kisumu has now named Mombasa, Diani, Malindi, and Maasai Mara as the new destinations to be affected by the changes.

Fly 748 pilots having a chat [Photo: Fly 748 Airlines Services Limited]
Fly 748 pilots having a chat [Photo: Fly 748 Airlines Services Limited] Pulse Live Kenya

“We stopped operations on the route because numbers dwindled to a very uneconomical and unstainable level," Mwangi had stated earlier after the company suspended flights to Kisumu.

Passengers plying from Kisumu to Nairobi and vice versa were paying Sh10,700 for a return ticket, which was lower than the amount charged by competitors.

Jambojet and Safarilink are the only other aviators operating on the same routes.

Kenya Airways was affected at the beginning of this and this year although the company was facing a slightly different problem from 748 airlines.

According to Al Jazeera, KQ was forced to disrupt some of its flights after citing a lack of spare parts due to the ongoing Ukraine war as the main reason behind their shortcomings.

A KQ plane
A KQ plane Pulse Live Kenya

“The challenges have been occasioned by the Ukraine war crisis, which has significantly crippled the Russian supply chain crucial to global aviation," said Allan Kilavuka who is KQ's, Chief Executive Officer.

The company has since not given any other update if the issue has been resolved.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

See the roadblock hindering the growth of Nigeria’s manufacturing sector

See the roadblock hindering the growth of Nigeria’s manufacturing sector

748 Air announces suspension of domestic flights over low demand

748 Air announces suspension of domestic flights over low demand

Ugandans are at risk of regressing to poverty, despite getting richer

Ugandans are at risk of regressing to poverty, despite getting richer

World Bank projects that East Africa will get richer under African Continental Free Trade Area

World Bank projects that East Africa will get richer under African Continental Free Trade Area

Despite revenue shortfalls, Kenya plans to increase government spending

Despite revenue shortfalls, Kenya plans to increase government spending

Uganda, Tanzania face increased pressure from international communities

Uganda, Tanzania face increased pressure from international communities

China Square owner reacts to CS Kuria's move to push him out off KU mall

China Square owner reacts to CS Kuria's move to push him out off KU mall

CS Kuria moves to kick out viral China Square store

CS Kuria moves to kick out viral China Square store

Nigeria experienced a decline in GDP growth in 2022 according to the National Bureau of Statistics

Nigeria experienced a decline in GDP growth in 2022 according to the National Bureau of Statistics

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage of Trade CS Moses Kuria and China Square

CS Kuria moves to kick out viral China Square store

Lei Cheng alias Charlie, the businessman behind China Square and China Center

China Square owner reacts to CS Kuria's move to push him out off KU mall

President William Ruto met representatives of JP Morgan Investment Bank at State House on february 21, 2023

Bank worth Sh51 trillion to open regional offices in Nairobi [Details]

Josephine Anan-Ankomah

Josephine Anan-Ankomah appointed new MD of Ecobank Kenya