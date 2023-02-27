748 Air announces suspension of domestic flights over low demand

The airline commenced its daily domestic flights from Nairobi to Mombasa in 2021 but the number of passengers traveling the route has dropped significantly from the day when the company started plying the route.

According to Moses Mwangi who is the airline's managing director, the company will shift its focus to humanitarian activities which is its primary objective in the country.

“We are only suspending the domestic flights until further notice. We intend to employ all our assets and staff in our core business.

"Our core business has always been humanitarian aviation with domestic scheduled flights contributing less than 10 percent of our business," said Mwangi in an interview.

The airline which had initially stopped domestic flights from Nairobi to Kisumu has now named Mombasa, Diani, Malindi, and Maasai Mara as the new destinations to be affected by the changes.

“We stopped operations on the route because numbers dwindled to a very uneconomical and unstainable level," Mwangi had stated earlier after the company suspended flights to Kisumu.

Passengers plying from Kisumu to Nairobi and vice versa were paying Sh10,700 for a return ticket, which was lower than the amount charged by competitors.

Jambojet and Safarilink are the only other aviators operating on the same routes.

Flight companies that have disrupted their flights in 2023

Kenya Airways was affected at the beginning of this and this year although the company was facing a slightly different problem from 748 airlines.

According to Al Jazeera, KQ was forced to disrupt some of its flights after citing a lack of spare parts due to the ongoing Ukraine war as the main reason behind their shortcomings.

“The challenges have been occasioned by the Ukraine war crisis, which has significantly crippled the Russian supply chain crucial to global aviation," said Allan Kilavuka who is KQ's, Chief Executive Officer.