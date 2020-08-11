Police have moved in at City Hall, Nairobi following the resignation of Speaker Beatrice Elachi.

Contingents of police on horse-back were seen approaching the city headquarters which also hosts the Nairobi County Assembly.

It was not immediately clear whether there was an impending threat to Ms Elachi or the occupants of the facility.

Speaker Elachi handed over her duties to her deputy on Tuesday morning claiming that she has experienced life-threatening incidences.

"I humbly tender my resignation to President Uhuru Kenya. For the last few days there have been life threatening incidences. I appoint my deputy speaker, John Kamangu as acting speaker," her letter of resignation read in part.

She would later ask Governor Mike Sonko to "seek God for guidance and wisdom".

