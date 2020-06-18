National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi on Thursday issued a statement on the removal of 16 Jubilee Party Members of Parliament from parliamentary committees.

While outlining the circumstances under which an MP can be removed from a committee, Speaker Muturi affirmed that their removal was justified.

"Having perused the documents through which the Jubilee Party transmitted the decision to discharge the said honourable members, I am satisfied that the process leading to the discharge met the requirements set out in Standing Order 176. Accordingly, the discharge of the said members takes effect immediately," the statement read in part.

Speaker Justin Muturi during a Parliament session (Twitter)

The 16 members who have been removed were listed as:-

Moses Kuria (Gatundu South) Cate Waruguru (Laikipia) Kimani Ichung'wa (Kikuyu) Gladys Shollei (Uasin Gishu) Alice Wahome (Kandara) Ali Haji Adan (Mandera South) William Cheptumo (Baringo North) Victor Munyaka (Machakos Town) John Waluke (Sirisia) Fred Kapondi (Mt Elgon) Joyce Chepkorir Khatib Abdalla (Lungalunga) James Ekomwa (Turkana South) Liza Chelule (Nakuru) Cornelly Serem (Aldai) Dr Robert Pukose (Edebess)

