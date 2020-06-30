A new survey from Trends and Insights for Africa (TIFA) has shown that the number one item Kenyans have cut expenditure on due to the Coronavirus pandemic has been food and non-alcoholic beverages.

According to the survey, 94% of the respondents who reported a loss of their earnings have cut down on their spending on food items as a survival strategy.

The second item that has seen reductions due to reduced income has been rent. 20% of the respondents confirmed that they had cut down on rent during the period.

The respondents also stated that they had reduced budgets for Clothing (18%), Entertainment (10%), Transport (10%) and alcoholic drinks (6%) to cope with their income loss.

Slide from a new TIFA survey showing how Kenyans have adjusted their budgets to cope with Covid-19 related loss of income

How Covid-19 has changed life in Kenya

The survey also interrogated how various Kenyans have had their lives change due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A majority of the respondents highlighted that they have experienced reduced to complete loss of earnings.

Job losses, reduction of real income and interruption of education were other issues raised over change in everyday life.