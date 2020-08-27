Kenyan members of parliament have turned against President Uhuru Kenyatta's Kazi Mtaani initiative asking for it to be scraped off.

MPs stated that the initiative was poorly planned and has provided an opportunity for the embezzlement of government funds.

They further tasked Treasury CS Ukur Yattani with finding a way to restructure the project to make it more efficient.

A group of Kenyan youth engaged in a clean-up exercise under the Youth Mtaani initiative

Deputy Speaker Moses Cheboi noted that there might be some disproportion between the work youth are doing and the compensation offered to them.

"When you go to the constituency, the youth are doing drainage today, the following day they do the same thing. Imagine if we can use these young people to make desks or something that we can measure the output or utilize their skills effectively?" he posed.

Chairman of the Budget and Appropriation Committee, Kanini Kega, added that the program as is would not be sustainable in the future.