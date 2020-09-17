Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Mercy Mwangangi has revealed that 16 Health workers have so far succumbed to the novel coronavirus in Kenya.

Speaking on Thursday, during the address on the Coronavirus situation in the country, the CAS said the 16 health workers are out of the 945 health workers who have so far tested positive for covid-19.

“I would like to inform you that a total of 945 health workers have so far been infected with the virus while 16 have succumbed in 35 counties. I want to appeal to all Kenyans that we now observe a moment of silence in honour of those health workers that have lost their lives in the line of duty,” said Dr. Mwangangi.

The CAS noted that Health workers across the country have shown that they are true heroes and heroines for their support and dedication during the covid-19 pandemic.

Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi

She also assured that the Ministry of Health values the role of healthcare workers in ensuring patient safety and that we would not have been able to contain the virus without their support.

“The MoH continues to value the role that our healthcare workers play in executing patient safety and particularly in these times of covid-19, without their invaluable support of our frontline healthcare workers, we would not have managed to deal with the virus in the manner we have done so far,” added Dr. Mercy Mwangangi.

