Abel Mutua's love for Land Rover Discovery ignites new trend on Instagram

Amos Robi

Abel Mutua acquired his Land Rover Discovery in May 2023 after selling his Mercedes Benz

Filmmaker Abel Mutua

The entertainment space in Kenya was on Tuesday, September 19 taken by surprise when actress Kate Actress and director Phil Director jointly announced the end of their marriage.

While the news left many fans and well-wishers saddened, filmmaker Abel Mutua, commonly known as Mkuru, found a unique way to bring a touch of humour to the situation.

Taking to his Instagram page, Mkuru posted his own tongue-in-cheek statement, humorously declaring that he and his business partner Phil Director were parting ways due to 'vehicular differences.'

"We have come to the conclusion that our going separate ways is best for us. This is due to our vehicular differences," Mkuru playfully stated.

"Associating with a BMW owner has taken a toll on me, and we wish that you please respect our decision," Mkuru added.

Phil Director drives a BMW which he acquired adding to his parking lot which also has a Mercedes Benz.

Before the two filmmakers acquired their new vehicles they both drove Mercedes Benzs.

Abel Mutua's humorous response to the separation garnered significant attention and reactions from fans and fellow celebrities alike.

Some said the post had caused them some worry as they thought he also had sad news he was sharing.

Here are some of the reactions:

kate_actress Nugu wewe 😂

phil_director Mtu BladiFakin sana😂😂😂

nickndeda Everyone needs a friend like you 😃

nimrodnick 😂😂😂😂😂now this is a toxic friendship and I love it 😂😂😂😂may you never change MR Abel 😂😂😂😂itabidi kijana anunue Mercedes buana

tata.wanairofi 😂😂😂😂 this make me think hata the joint statement ya Jana was Hoax 😂😂😂

senjeecomedy 😂😂 the way my heart stopped for a second

prudencegithaiga Shhhhhtuuuupid !!! Idiotas !!!! Muthafuka!!! I swear I had a mini heart attack and you owe me bigtime ….Jesus now am crying !! Jana was bad you nearly messed my day … nugu !

dawit.elsonador Mnaachana kwani Ni nyinyi huwa mnajiwatch😂😂Sisi Ndo tutasema siku mtaachana,msituletee ufala

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
