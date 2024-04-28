Pascal Tokodi defends Grace Ekirapa in bold response to breakup question by trolls

It all began when the actor shared a heartwarming birthday message celebrating the former NTV host, heaping praises on her.

“I knew you’d be an incredible mom, Mama AJ, and you continue to prove it every single day. You’ve given me the best gift I’ve ever received, and I’ll be forever grateful… Thank you, Mama… Thank you for being such an amazing parent to our child. Happy birthday @graceekirapa,” read Pascal Tokodi’s message.

Grace Ekirapa's heartfelt message to lover Pascal Tokodi

A section of netizens quickly unpacked the message, noting that the actor was celebrating Grace as an amazing mother to their daughter with no reference to her as a wife, with one seeking clarity.

Some questioned why he didn’t express his love for her as is often the case for many couples when celebrating key events such as birthdays and wedding anniversaries.

One fan gave his take noting that “The wish seems dry, man. Did you really break up?”

“It’s true, there’s not even a mention of the name “Love,” it’s all about Mama AJ. The birthday wish is so brief. We really cherished this marriage, but it seems even Satan had a hand in it.” Noted kanyarikeekah

Pascal responded swiftly to the fan, keeping details of their relationship private and sharing a piece of advice with the fan in question.

In his curt reply, the actor told off the fan writing: “@habibnty, sweep your own house.”

Pascal Tokodi breakup with Grace Ekirapa and raising up daughter AJ

Pascal and Grace walked down the aisle in an exclusive event that was attended be a host of celebrities in October 2020.

Shortly afterwards, the couple welcomed their first child together, daughter AJ.

Reports surfaced afterwards suggesting that the union could have been on a rocky patch late last year.