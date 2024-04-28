Celebrated Kenyan actor Pascal Tokodi Former has broken the silence surrounding rumors of his split from his wife Grace Ekirapa, fighting trolls in defence of his wife when asked to come clean on their rumoured split.
Pascal Tokodi defends Grace Ekirapa in bold response to breakup question by trolls
Pascal Tokodi fiercely defended Grace Ekirapa from trolls in a bold clap back at fans who raised the breakup question
Recommended articles
It all began when the actor shared a heartwarming birthday message celebrating the former NTV host, heaping praises on her.
“I knew you’d be an incredible mom, Mama AJ, and you continue to prove it every single day. You’ve given me the best gift I’ve ever received, and I’ll be forever grateful… Thank you, Mama… Thank you for being such an amazing parent to our child. Happy birthday @graceekirapa,” read Pascal Tokodi’s message.
A section of netizens quickly unpacked the message, noting that the actor was celebrating Grace as an amazing mother to their daughter with no reference to her as a wife, with one seeking clarity.
Some questioned why he didn’t express his love for her as is often the case for many couples when celebrating key events such as birthdays and wedding anniversaries.
One fan gave his take noting that “The wish seems dry, man. Did you really break up?”
“It’s true, there’s not even a mention of the name “Love,” it’s all about Mama AJ. The birthday wish is so brief. We really cherished this marriage, but it seems even Satan had a hand in it.” Noted kanyarikeekah
Pascal responded swiftly to the fan, keeping details of their relationship private and sharing a piece of advice with the fan in question.
In his curt reply, the actor told off the fan writing: “@habibnty, sweep your own house.”
Pascal Tokodi breakup with Grace Ekirapa and raising up daughter AJ
Pascal and Grace walked down the aisle in an exclusive event that was attended be a host of celebrities in October 2020.
Shortly afterwards, the couple welcomed their first child together, daughter AJ.
Reports surfaced afterwards suggesting that the union could have been on a rocky patch late last year.
Multiple media reports indicate that the couple parted ways with financial challenges also setting in last year in November.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke