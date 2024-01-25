10 intriguing things you probably didn't know about Grace Ekirapa

From her diverse heritage to her career milestones, songs, and even personal relationships, here's a glimpse into the multifaceted journey of the renowned TV host.

Grace Ekirapa's diverse roots

Grace Ekirapa's roots are a beautiful blend of Indian, Maasai, and Teso descent. Her distinctive features tell a story of her heritage – her hair, a gift from her partly Indian and Maasai mother, while her radiant smile mirrors the influence of her Teso father.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Born into a family with two siblings, Ashley and Julie, Grace's unique background contributes to her exceptional persona.

Grace Ekirapa's education

Grace embarked on her academic journey by attending two primary schools, Juja Primary School and St Anne's Primary School, before moving on to Kinyui Girls High School.

ADVERTISEMENT

Excelling in her Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams, she didn't stop there. Grace pursued Theology at Bible school, adding a spiritual dimension to her academic pursuits.

Pulse Live Kenya

She further honed her skills as a psychologist at Amani Counselling Centre, shaping her into a well-rounded individual.

Grace Ekirapa's suicidal attempts

In a series of videos she shared in November 2018, Grace said she tried to take her own life using pills when she was in primary school and tried again when she was in secondary school.

ADVERTISEMENT

While in class eight, she took 18 pills of antibiotics because she was depressed. When she got to form three she tried it again and this time round she took 35 pills.

Pulse Live Kenya

The rise of Grace Ekirapa the TV host

In 2012, Grace took her first steps into the media industry at the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC), hosting the popular television show Angaza.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, fate had grander plans for her when she stepped into NTV as Faith Muturi's replacement.

Grace became the co-host of Cross Over 101 alongside DJ Mo, solidifying her position as a prominent figure in Kenyan media.

Pulse Live Kenya

Beyond the glitz of television, Grace Ekirapa is also a spiritual mentor through her ministry, 'The Prayer Woman.'

Grace Ekirapa songs

ADVERTISEMENT

While she's widely recognized for her hosting prowess, Grace Ekirapa is also a talented singer and songwriter.

Among her notable songs are 'Kibali,' 'Perfect,' and 'Sifa,' showcasing her versatile talents in the entertainment industry.

Pulse Live Kenya

Grace Ekirapa's book: 'Diary of a Praying Woman'

In 2020, Grace surprised many with her debut book, 'Diary of a Praying Woman.'

ADVERTISEMENT

Reflecting on her teachings during the morning sessions called Break of Dawn, the book is a compilation of 26 chapters, each backed by scriptures.

Grace was independent at 21

Grace's life took a unique turn, showcasing her independence early on. By the age of 21, she was already paying her bills, residing in her own house, and actively engaged in speaking, preaching, and healing.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Her story defied the norms, illustrating her determination to pursue a distinct path, unlike her agemates at the time.

The DJ Mo controversy

In 2020, Grace found herself entangled in rumours of a romantic involvement with her host DJ Mo, who was married to singer Size 8.

The speculation arose from their photo shoots and interactions, leading to unwarranted controversies. Grace, however, maintained that it was just something said by the fans and it was not true.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Grace Ekirapa's marriage & motherhood

The pages of Grace Ekirapa's love story turned brighter when she married actor Pascal Tokodi in a secret ceremony in 2020.

In 2021, they welcomed their daughter, AJ, after experiencing the heartbreak of losing their first pregnancy in June 2021.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Grace Ekirapa's previous relationships

Grace's journey to marital bliss wasn’t without its share of challenges. She revealed breaking up with a boyfriend three times during their four-year relationship.

Her engagement in 2018 took an unexpected turn when a conversation with God led her to call off the white wedding a month before the scheduled date.