The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

10 intriguing things you probably didn't know about Grace Ekirapa

Lynet Okumu

From her rich Teso, Maasai, and Indian ancestry to ending a relationship just a week after her traditional wedding, and her struggles with mental health, including suicide attempts, here are 10 things you probably didn't know about Grace Ekirapa.

Grace Ekirapa and Pascal Tokodi
Grace Ekirapa and Pascal Tokodi

In the ever-evolving world of media personalities, Grace Ekirapa stands out not just for her captivating on-screen presence but for the rich tapestry of her life that goes beyond the television screen.

Recommended articles

From her diverse heritage to her career milestones, songs, and even personal relationships, here's a glimpse into the multifaceted journey of the renowned TV host.

Grace Ekirapa's roots are a beautiful blend of Indian, Maasai, and Teso descent. Her distinctive features tell a story of her heritage – her hair, a gift from her partly Indian and Maasai mother, while her radiant smile mirrors the influence of her Teso father.

ADVERTISEMENT
Grace Ekirapa and one of her sisters
Grace Ekirapa and one of her sisters Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Grace Ekirapa reveals motherhood challenge she constantly has to deal with

Born into a family with two siblings, Ashley and Julie, Grace's unique background contributes to her exceptional persona.

Grace embarked on her academic journey by attending two primary schools, Juja Primary School and St Anne's Primary School, before moving on to Kinyui Girls High School.

ADVERTISEMENT

Excelling in her Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams, she didn't stop there. Grace pursued Theology at Bible school, adding a spiritual dimension to her academic pursuits.

Pascal Tokodi's wife, Grace Ekirapa
Pascal Tokodi's wife, Grace Ekirapa Pulse Live Kenya

She further honed her skills as a psychologist at Amani Counselling Centre, shaping her into a well-rounded individual.

In a series of videos she shared in November 2018, Grace said she tried to take her own life using pills when she was in primary school and tried again when she was in secondary school.

ADVERTISEMENT

While in class eight, she took 18 pills of antibiotics because she was depressed. When she got to form three she tried it again and this time round she took 35 pills.

Pascal Tokodi's wife, Grace Ekirapa
Pascal Tokodi's wife, Grace Ekirapa Pulse Live Kenya

READ: NTV's Grace Ekirpa in tears as hubby Pascal Tokodi surprises her on live TV

In 2012, Grace took her first steps into the media industry at the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC), hosting the popular television show Angaza.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, fate had grander plans for her when she stepped into NTV as Faith Muturi's replacement.

Grace became the co-host of Cross Over 101 alongside DJ Mo, solidifying her position as a prominent figure in Kenyan media.

Pascal Tokodi's wife, Grace Ekirapa
Pascal Tokodi's wife, Grace Ekirapa Pulse Live Kenya

Beyond the glitz of television, Grace Ekirapa is also a spiritual mentor through her ministry, 'The Prayer Woman.'

ADVERTISEMENT

While she's widely recognized for her hosting prowess, Grace Ekirapa is also a talented singer and songwriter.

Among her notable songs are 'Kibali,' 'Perfect,' and 'Sifa,' showcasing her versatile talents in the entertainment industry.

Pascal Tokodi's wife, Grace Ekirapa
Pascal Tokodi's wife, Grace Ekirapa Pulse Live Kenya

In 2020, Grace surprised many with her debut book, 'Diary of a Praying Woman.'

ADVERTISEMENT

Reflecting on her teachings during the morning sessions called Break of Dawn, the book is a compilation of 26 chapters, each backed by scriptures.

Grace's life took a unique turn, showcasing her independence early on. By the age of 21, she was already paying her bills, residing in her own house, and actively engaged in speaking, preaching, and healing.

Pascal Tokodi's wife, Grace Ekirapa
Pascal Tokodi's wife, Grace Ekirapa Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Tokodi’s wife Grace Ekirapa addresses Pressure to have Children from 'Outsiders'

ADVERTISEMENT

Her story defied the norms, illustrating her determination to pursue a distinct path, unlike her agemates at the time.

In 2020, Grace found herself entangled in rumours of a romantic involvement with her host DJ Mo, who was married to singer Size 8.

The speculation arose from their photo shoots and interactions, leading to unwarranted controversies. Grace, however, maintained that it was just something said by the fans and it was not true.

Pascal Tokodi's wife, Grace Ekirapa
Pascal Tokodi's wife, Grace Ekirapa Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The pages of Grace Ekirapa's love story turned brighter when she married actor Pascal Tokodi in a secret ceremony in 2020.

In 2021, they welcomed their daughter, AJ, after experiencing the heartbreak of losing their first pregnancy in June 2021.

Pascal Tokodi and wife Grace Ekirapa
Pascal Tokodi and wife Grace Ekirapa Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Pascal Tokodi pours out his heart to wife Grace Ekirapa, reveals how they first met

ADVERTISEMENT

Grace's journey to marital bliss wasn’t without its share of challenges. She revealed breaking up with a boyfriend three times during their four-year relationship.

Her engagement in 2018 took an unexpected turn when a conversation with God led her to call off the white wedding a month before the scheduled date.

According to Grace, this was just one week after their traditional wedding.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

'Mzabibu' singer makes one appeal after 10-year-old song blows up on social media

'Mzabibu' singer makes one appeal after 10-year-old song blows up on social media

10 intriguing things you probably didn't know about Grace Ekirapa

10 intriguing things you probably didn't know about Grace Ekirapa

Pascal Tokodi's Biography: Rongai roots, net worth, early fame & struggles

Pascal Tokodi's Biography: Rongai roots, net worth, early fame & struggles

Mixed reactions after NRG Radio pulls off surprise birthday dance for their boss [Video]

Mixed reactions after NRG Radio pulls off surprise birthday dance for their boss [Video]

Mr Seed sends earnest apology to angry wife after controversial polygamy remarks

Mr Seed sends earnest apology to angry wife after controversial polygamy remarks

How Kenyan bracelet saved journalist Sharon Barang'a in Soweto slum, South Africa

How Kenyan bracelet saved journalist Sharon Barang'a in Soweto slum, South Africa

American singer Kelis shares peculiar experience in Nairobi streets [Video]

American singer Kelis shares peculiar experience in Nairobi streets [Video]

How MC Jessy has evolved to become a 'pengting' for Gen Z ladies

How MC Jessy has evolved to become a 'pengting' for Gen Z ladies

Eric Omondi to take his son with Jacque Maribe despite fiancée's baby mama remarks

Eric Omondi to take his son with Jacque Maribe despite fiancée's baby mama remarks

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dennis Okari, Kirigo Ng'arua, Corine Onyango and Tom Mboya

Where are they now? 10 Kenyan journalists who were abruptly fired

Kiss 100 presenter Sheila Kwamboka 'Kwambox'

Why Sheila Kwamboka is trending after Kiss 100 FM's now-deleted video

Akothee's younger sister Cebbie Koks

Cebbie Koks deletes all photos of husband from social media, drops 'Mrs Ogolla' title

Judy Nyawira & daughter Mumbus

Abel Mutua's daughter Mumbus joins prestigious secondary school [Fee structure]