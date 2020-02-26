Award winning singer Esther Akoth aka Akothee took to Instagram to tell artistes that they should accept gradual growth in their music career since Musical journeys are not a walk in the park.

The rollam singer said this as she backed up a statement that told young aspiring musical stars to believe in their hood (local) producers because they could still produce great songs. It cautioned them from spending a lot of money on well known producers since things could go south and the song could be a miss.

Ms Akothee revealed that there was a lot of hype in the streets that pushed artistes to do expensive music videos that left them broke with no bookings or hit songs. She encouraged them to keep going despite of the challenges they encountered.

Accept gradual growth music is hard – Akothee to artistes

The presidential of single mother also confessed of a time where she spent over sh 4 Million shillings on a music video that got less than 300k views on YouTube.

“🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣, I learnt the hard way 🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️ and paying for the most expensive videos, I still have a video that I spent over 4 million Kenya shillings and has less than 300,000 views 🤣🤣🤣🤣🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️ There is too much hype on this streets. Before you know it ,you are broke with no hit song nor bookings. Accept gradual growth MUSIC IS HARD ,WITH TOO MANY VULTURES , Blood suckers ,but keep pushing 💪💪💪” read Akothee’s post.

This comes a few days after she welcomed Afro Beats star Kizz Daniel into her family after they shared a suggestive dance with Rue Baby.

Akothee

Madam Boss took to her insta story to congratulate her daughter telling her that her dreams were valid. “Big up to Rue Baby I saw you babe, dreams are valid eeeish…" said Akothee.

The award-winning singer even welcomed Kizz Daniel in the family saying that he had become his son.

“Big up to Kizz Daniel, I saw you, you are welcome, welcome to Kenya I saw you lemme sit well you are supposed to be my son” added Akothee.