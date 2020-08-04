The friendship that used to exist between the President of Single mothers Esther Akoth aka Akothee and South Africa based Ugandan business woman Zari Hassan seems to be on the rocks.

A cross check done by Pulse Live, indicates that the two are no longer following each other on Instagram, an act that has raised eyebrows among their fans.

Zari, who enjoys a following of over 8 million people, follows back only 129 people; among them two Kenyans (Eric Omondi and Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho).

Previously, Ms Hassan used to follow singer Akothee, Chantal Juliet Grazioli and Vera Sidika but not anymore.

On the other hand, Zari only follows 6 celebrities from Tanzania, the land of her ex-Husband Diamond Platnumz.

In the WCB Camp, Zari follows only Diamond’s Manager Babu Tale. Others are Millard Ayo, Vanessa Mdee, Diamond’s ex-photographer Kifesi, Ommy Dimpoz and Juju Dumyz.

The two (Zari and Akothee) used to be very close and occasionally you would never miss Zari’s comments on Akothee’s Instagram posts and Vice Versa.

In 2019, the Abebo hit-maker even hosted Ms Hassan in Mombasa with plans to host a joint women conference that never materialized. They even took photos and later shared on Instagram but all are now deleted.

During their stay in Mombasa, the two set social media ablaze with their remarks “everyone is a prostitute”. Later on they were forced to defend themselves saying they only used the statement as an example.

"Sisi sio Malaya, Wala, that was an example for you to stop calling everyone Malaya. Women are struggling to raise children single handedly in this 21st Century and all you can say is #Malaya!!!!!! Really? Come on now, y'all can do better. Everyone is facing challenges and struggles. Respect people's lives before you go 'for more info about Zari subscribe to my YouTube channel, what Channel? One selling lies for likes and follows. Hope you rot in hell) And if the women are malayas what do you call your dads, brothers, uncle's, nephews etc who buy? It all starts with your family members. So your clan is Malayas too. Stop it," said mama Tee (Zari)