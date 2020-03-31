The president of single mothers Akothee was left in shock after a poster circulated on social media alleging that she was pregnant with singer Bahati’s child.

In response to the rumors, Madam Boss wondered when Coronavirus had started affecting people’s brains instead of the lungs.

She brushed off the gossip adding that the pandemic should end soon so that it stops messing with people's brains.

Akothee’s response after claims of being pregnant with Bahati’s child

“Corona has now left the lungs, and respiratory systems, it has madly affected the brains and no one is thinking ,please God , Allow this bad Air to pass, so people can go back to work, this is sad times🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️Korona ,korona, when did you leave the lungs and attack the brain” said Akothee.

Her fans were left in stitches revealing that the the rumor was unconvincing even to a fool. They encouraged the award winning singer to continue doing a good job and let the haters continue to hate.

The picture in question was taken when they were shooting their music video ‘Nakupa moyo’, a beautiful gospel song that has touched people's hearts.

They are not sleeping; it tells you they are watching – Akothee’s message to Bahati on critics

Fans commended the two for a great song and congratulated Bahati for retracing his steps in the gospel world since he seemed to be lost.

The song has since received over 300k views on YouTube.

Here are some of the comments;

clif_cliford mungu nifundishe kunyamaza

cy.ndi6469 😂😂😂😂those are haters..... You are doing a great job Sweetheart

tedkiz 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣, even a fool like me couldn't believe this... Pole Sana Madam Boss

cynthia_nyakerario 😂😂😂nini hukua shida ya wakenya kweli...korona has made guys to pop their noses into other people's matters furthermore lies waaah

muthoni__karanja Whaaat!.. kamati ya roho shafu anywho don't mind them.. your life makes them live so press on madam❤️❤️❤️

carolsamwas 😂😂😂😂why are people so idle though. People should get a life and leave others alone.

marya_kay_ Lakini ni nini huwa shida ya watu.this just hilarious😂😂😂😂

vanessacentreen 😀😀😀😀😀 ppl have to talk boss😀😀😀keeps them busy kwanza with this quarintine utaozwa utazaa na divorce only on media 😀😀😀😀