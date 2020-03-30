The President of single mothers Akothee is wondering why Kenyan musicians don't have any feud with her.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Madam Boss revealed that ever since she kicked off her music career in 2014, she has never had any bad blood with a fellow artiste and none of them has either picked up a fight with her.

She went ahead to ask her fans to suggest musicians whom she would start beefing with adding that she was bored of arguing with her fans in the comment section.

“Since I came to this music industry in 2014 , I have heard about artists beefing on each other ,how comes no one is beefing with me,or me beefing with anyone, 🤣🤣🤣🤣 please choose for me one artist that you think I should start war with ,right now , I am bored 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 nimechoka kubishana na mafans kwa comments, twende Twitter 🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️” shared Akothee.

Some of her fans came out to tell her that other musicians didn't want to rub her off in the wrong way because they feared her.

Most musicians in the industry have had bad blood, their beef lasting for ages ie Bahati & Willy Paul Khaligraph Jones & Octopizzo among others.

This comes a day after the award winning singer applauded mama hit maker Kevin Bahati for the good work he has been doing and for the many hats he wears including being a singer, a father and a husband.

Akothee praised Bahati for being a responsible young man and having so many achievements unlike other people his age whose only achievement were the numerous abortions their girlfriends had procured.

“You have shocked many with your moves , at your age you have a responsibilities, a father and a husband, some idiots in the industry can only count how many abortions their women or girlfriends have hard, some impregnate women and force them to have abortion or they ran away after blocking them on Instagram, my inbox is full with this kind of celebrities who take advantage of their fame, We know them” shared Akothee.

Madam Boss went on to tell the EMB Boss that its only success that triggers jealousy from people and he should be proud of the far he has reached so far despite the hate and the negativity he has received.