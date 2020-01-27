Akothee comes to the aid of needy woman who couldn’t afford her child’s school fees

The President of Single mothers Esther Akoth aka Akothee has come to the rescue of a needy mother who couldn’t afford to pay her son’s school fee.

Taking to Instagram, the award-winning singer posted a video as she gave the happy mother a bank slip of the paid school fees. It is not yet clear how much the singer paid but the woman had previously approached her with a fee structure of Sh 18,000 for fist term, Sh 20,000 and Sh 25,000 for second and third terms respectively.

"Please teacher Sir! make sure you call me on issues pertaining WILLIAM NJENGA this year is tough 🙆🙆🙆 for parents," read Akothee's post.

The woman identified as Suzanne Wanjiru, had approached Akothee pleading and crying for her help because her husband was sick and they couldn’t afford to pay their son’s fee. She even went ahead to request her for a job so she could get some money even if it was for buying necessities such as a mattress or a blanket.

Two days ago, Madam Boss had revealed that three single mothers had approached her with fee structures all of them requesting her to help pay their children’s fees.

"It looks like parents cant afford education anymore, how about daily life !? I am panicking on their behalf 🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️ where is kenya heading too 🤔🤔🤔🤔🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️, how about those who cant access social media or help from anyone ? MAYOOOOOOOOOO THIS IS SAAAAAD, All this billions I see on social media can secondary education just be made freee for Gods sake. This situation is sickening 🙏🏾🙏🏾," read Akothee's post.

