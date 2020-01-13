Award winning singer, Esther Akoth Kokeyo popularly known as Akothee has come out to defend herself after being accused of attacking Diamond's girlfriend, Tanasha Donna.

This comes a few hours after a local site published a story alleging that Akothee had attacked Ms Donna for editing her pictures to look skinny.

The Abebo hitmaker pointed out that she had no business with peoples lives and it was wrong for the publication to pit them against each other. She added that she has no time to put a fellow woman down and they should stop dragging her into unnecessary drama.

Akothee clears the air after being accused of attacking Tanasha Donna

Unnecessary Drama

"THE YEAR IS STILL EARLY FOR RUBBISH 🙄🙄 WE ARE 12 DAYS OLD INTO 2020 ! and you have started 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️This is totally wrong🙄🙄. Stop dragging this girl into unnecessary things., she just gave birth for Gods sake 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️Kama kuna kitu sipendi ni ujinga na kugonganisha watu! I have no business with peoples lives, I dont even know what's going on in her life, all I know is that she just gave birth barely 3 months ago and as a mother She has all the time to breast feed her baby and feel herself! I have no time to put a woman down !" read part of Akothee's post.

The Rollam singer went ahead to say that Tanasha is the age of her daughters and that she would treat her as one of her daughters.

"Tanasha is the agemate of my daughters , I will treat her as one of them, so dont bring for me rubbish! If she edits her photos that's her choice ! How does it affect my going to the toilet? Mtanikoma na hii ujinga yenu #2020 siweki mtu. Rubbish @sdekenya be careful with what you publish, make sure you have evidence before hell break loose AND WHO DOESN'T EDIT PICTURES ANYWAY?" said Akothee.

Akothee’s advice to men on taking care of their ladies

Apology

In another post, the President of Single mothers demanded an apology from the Blog, on the same page that they had published the ‘rubbish’ or else she will storm their offices to have the article pulled down.

"No one will use my Brand to gain comments and likes 2020,at the mention of that name AKOTHEE , Just get ready to part with money ! you will not and never drag my name again onto the soil of fighting with people I have met or seen on social media. Everyone has freedom of speech & how they live their lives , on my page I Express my mind and most of the time I am talking to myself & my fans! WAJINGA NYINYI" concluded Akothee.