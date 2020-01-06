I’m not looking for a boyfriend - Akothee warns after making this demands to personal trainer

Kenyan singer and businesswoman Akothee has sent a warning to her new personal trainer, after she made several demands.

In a post seen by Pulselive.co.ke, Ms Akoth said she was looking for a personal trainer to work with for three months. She went on to list her demands during the period they will be working together among them eating and drinking with her and also just being Babyish.

The ‘Abebo’ singer added that they will be working every Monday to Friday from 6.00 am in the morning to 6.00pm.

“I need a personal trainer / swimming instructor for a period of 3 months ready to travel everywhere inbox your portfolio and your charges for the 3 months! Your work commence on Monday after I am done with detty weekend Your work: 1. Make a training workout program for me 2. Swimming lessons 3. Outdoor games 4.play football or ball games with me 5.eat & drink with me (organize my menue) 6.playing on the beach, eg building castles with sand .Just being babyish,” read part of her post.

I don't mess with my employees

Akothee warned that she was not looking for a boyfriend and she does not mess with her employees.

She added that male employees make her uncomfortable and if the successful candidate is male, he should avoid making advances at her and instead focus on their job.

“I am not looking for a boyfriend and I dont mess around with my employees, so , if you get the job dont try make any advances on me , this makes me uncomfortable with male employees at times, I hope I land a female instructor, but women with their uncontrollable feeling catchings, I think Its me the problem. Come do your work and go. Your work is to assist me get back in shape. I don’t need a man for now, I know where to get it if need be 🚫 this body is pissing me off now,” said Madam Boss in another post.

The mother of five is looking for an instructor to help her get back to shape. This follows recent challenges she has had with her health that saw her collapse while performing in Kisumu.