Musician and entrepreneur Esther Akoth, popularly called Akothee sent netizens into a frenzy after she posted a provocative semi nude photo of herself on her Instagram page.

The photo elicited mixed reactions from people as some got excited by the melanin and what they saw while others got disgusted by the ‘shameful’ act and told her to respect herself as a mother and her body as well.

“karanja4145 Self integrity and respect is a very important aspect in life .😢” read one of the comments. Another even told her that she would remember her in prayers because she needed God in her life.

Akothee sends the internet in a frenzy after posting this photo

One of the fans even went ahead to tell her to respect her body because it was a temple of God but Akothee who is not new to controversy gave a classy clap back and told her fan that he could not mention God and her privates in one sentence, he had to chose one.

Other netizens even dared her to show them the front part because 'mgongo ni ya mabouncer'.

Here are some of the comments

bootynation254 Hizi picha wachia kina rue baby,,,we don't want to see your fossil body madam boss😂😂😂😂bosses don't show off their body like you do...aiii!!!why don't you copy your friend @zarithebosslady

karanja4145 Self integrity and respect is a very important aspect in life .😢

talliaelsy Looking like a man

Akothee’s bold advice to people living a lie on social Media

kapcherui_dottee Geuka madam 😍

joelkablack Akothee if you think is lit tugeuziee tuone , mgongo ni ya mabouncer

saathumo_ Ni nani hupiga hizi picha?Mtoto wa kike au wa kiume?

mercy.mecci Woow the skin is so perfect🌹🌹 I just like the complexion of your body,nyaluo nyako marauma,, I just like you madam boss

nancyaswani How do you feel when your parents see this? Being a celebrity is tough.

fraje_music Front page could have been cool.

Akothee’s bold advice to people living a lie on social Media

nuraty_baikokoo Jamaniiii😍😍😍😍

tonganyandu Ivi wasanii mnann lakin😂

madalebenz98 💕😘❤️queen of melanin

deniskinara I think u need God in your life ...I'll pray for you this Sunday

ruthie_atys It's like there are two versions of akothee. The one that we all love and cherish, and this one version that almost seems like a possessed version of her.

felixfundia Madam boss is riding bed sheets🤦‍♂️