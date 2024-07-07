Akothee's birthday message to Nelly Oaks reveals unique aspects of their relationship

In a well-crafted message shared on social media, Akothee narrated how naysayers impacted their relationship and how even after parting ways in pursuit of love elsewhere, they still ended up being together as they are today.

“Tumejaribu kuwachana, tuka kimbia tukajaribu kwingine, sote tulikosa amani huko tumerudi. We dont know how to leave each other. What we know is how to get back together,” Akothee wrote.

File image of Akothee with Nelly Oaks Pulse Live Kenya

She heaped praises on Nelly Oaks who doubles up as her manager writing:

"Today, on this special day, I want to extend my deepest gratitude to your parents for bringing such a precious gem into the world. Babe, words cannot capture the depth of my appreciation and love for you. Our journey together, filled with ups and downs, only proves the strength of our relationship.”

"You are my best friend, my rock, and the light that brightens my heart. You know you are the only one for me. On this special day, remember how important you are not just to me, but to all Kenyans.

“The battles you’ve fought for me, the sacrifices you’ve made, and the challenges we’ve faced have only strengthened our relationship," Akothee added while celebrating their romantic relationship.

Nelly Oaks' contribution to the successful Akothee brand

She also appreciated his immense contribution towards her successful brand, lifting the lid on how they have mixed business with pleasure in a perfect blend.

"I smile all the way to the bank with Brand Akothee because of you. Whenever a company pays, or a new contract is signed, you are the first person I call to share my joy and make you proud."

She professed her immense love for Nelly Oaks and wished him a happy birthday writing:

"Yes, I have my flaws, but the way you accept, embrace, and love me is a testament to your pure heart. I love you so much, Dr. Hezekiah Nelson Oyugi. Happy birthday, my love!" she wrote.

