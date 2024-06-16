Akothee's memories of first house, husband’s friends hitting on her & eating fare

The mother of five shares her past experiences hoping to inspire, teach or guide as was the case when she shared nostalgic memories of her marriage life, recounting her humble beginnings and how her husband’s friends hit on her.

The mother of five took her children to the house in which she lived, built by her father-in-law when married men including church leaders made moves on her and recounted how she “ate fare”.

“For those who don't know, I was once married. I was a very faithful wife to one husband, and we were blessed with four children – three girls and one boy. Our son, unfortunately, passed away at the age of 8 months. This was my first home, built for me by my late father-in-law. I appreciate the father of my children for not demolishing this house; without it, I wouldn't have memories to bring my children back to.

“I don't want to mention how many of my ex-husband's married, faithful church-going friends were chasing me during this time. I remained faithful, otherwise, my children would have had different faces. Oh yes, I was very broke, but I made the most of it. You know, in our days, there were no phones, so we met in church. They would scratch your hand just to tell you, "I like you." During lunch break, they would talk to you as if it was some Bible study – "abiro limi." That's enough. When they came, it was just bed or food .” Akothee wrote.

Akothee strategy to escape traps of husband's married friends

She devised a clever strategy to evade the traps and tactfully handled the men, throwing them off and skipping dates.

“So, I was stubborn and intelligent. I would tell them to meet me in Kisii and ask for transport – the quickest way to dismiss them from coming to my home and to make them spend their money. 200 was a lot of money back then. Oh, I would go buy flour, sugar, and charcoal. Vesha Okello mlikula chapati ya pesa ya married man I would skip that date.”

Disappointed men retaliating in church

The disappointed men would squeeze her hand in church or would turn into fierce critics with some resorting to monitoring her movements and reporting to her husband at the time.

“When we met in church the following Saturday he would look at me with bad eyes next to their wives waiting for the handshake time so they could squeeze my hand as punishment. Then I would excuse myself by saying, "My husband came in unannounced." But they never told me why we were meeting in Kisii! I would look at their wives with pity,and in my heart I am like ,but you have a beautiful wife what the hell is this?