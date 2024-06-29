Akothee's message to Eric Omondi as emotions run high during Fred Omondi’s burial

Acknowledging the pain that comes with losing a loved one, Akothee noted that while it may seem manageable, the pain is indeed overwhelming.

“Today, I mourn with you, my brother. @ericomondi On the surface, it may seem manageable, but deep down, the pain is overwhelming. Losing a loved one is never easy, and for someone who grew up as an orphan, it is even more profound. I truly understand the depth of what you are going through right now.” Akothee wrote.

Akothee added that may Eric Omondi find comfort in his family through these trying times and assured the comedian of her support through it all.

“Bro, keep your head high. I am with you on this lonely journey of fame. After all the day's hustle, you have a wife and a child to go back to. A family that came from you brings immense comfort and happiness. That is the best decision you ever made. I love you, bro.

“My deepest condolences, and may our Brother and a colleague FRED OMONDI rest in peace. Pole sanaaa 🙏🙏🙏” Akothee added.

Fred Omondi died in a tragic road accident along Kangundo Road in Nairobi.

A requiem mass for the deceased was held at Chiromo Chapel on Friday, June 28 before the body was airlifted from Nairobi to Kisumu and eventually to their home in Sega, Siaya County for burial.

Raila, Babu Owino & Jalang'o in attendance as Fred Omondi is laid to rest

A host of celebrities and politicians turned up to condole with the grieving family.

Emotions ran high as those present remembered the precious moments shared with the deceased and honoured his memory.

Screenshot of the mood at Fred Omondi's memorial service on June 28, 2024. Pulse Live Kenya

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and Lang’ata’s Jalang’o are among those who attended the event.