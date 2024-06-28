Autopsy reveals cause of Fred Omondi's death

Fred Omondi, a beloved figure in the Kenyan comedy scene, died in a devastating accident on June 15 along Kang'undo Road.

The details from the autopsy have brought to light the severe injuries he sustained, which ultimately led to his untimely demise.

Fred Omondi

Accident that claimed Fred Omondi & autopsy results

Fred Omondi was on a boda boda when the tragic accident occurred. The motorcycle collided head-on with a matatu, causing catastrophic injuries.

According to Ken Waudo, a Laugh Industry Board Member and Churchill Show director, the impact was exceptionally forceful.

"The metal of the matatu is curved, indicating a very strong impact," Waudo explained while addressing the press.

The autopsy results revealed the extent of Fred Omondi's injuries. His skull was severely cracked, and he sustained multiple fractures on the right side of his body. "He had a cracked skull, and the matatu had also pulled him, resulting in numerous fractures on his legs, hands, and ribs," Waudo detailed.

These injuries were so severe that they led to his immediate death.

Waudo dismissed any speculations circulating online about the circumstances leading to Fred's death. He emphasized that the fatal blow was to Fred's head when his skull hit the road.

"If he had survived, he would have been left in a vegetative state. His spine was also cracked," Waudo added, highlighting the devastating nature of the accident.

Fred Omondi's memorial & burial service

Today, June 28, a memorial service for Fred Omondi was held in Nairobi. The service was a solemn occasion, attended by family, friends, and fellow entertainers who came to pay their respects.

Fred's brother, Eric Omondi, alongside his wife Lynne Njihia and close friend Terence Creative, were present, providing emotional support to each other during this difficult time.

Eric Omondi, visibly emotional, shared his gratitude for the overwhelming support they had received since Fred's passing. "Asanteni sana for the support, it has been immense. A very big thank you to Chebby and Terence for organizing everything," Eric said, acknowledging the efforts of his friends in arranging the memorial and fundraising events.

A screenshot of Eric Omondi paying tribute during his late brother Fred Omondi's memorial service on June 28, 2024. Pulse Live Kenya

Fred Omondi's journey to final resting place

After the memorial service, Fred Omondi's body will be airlifted to Kisumu, courtesy of the KUPA organization.

From Kisumu, the body will be transported by road to Sega in Siaya County. The burial service and ceremony are scheduled for Saturday, June 29, 2024, at his home in Sega, starting at 10:00 AM.